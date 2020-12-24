Heartbreak and hay bales: Clayton McDonough chases his state title

Whether he is on the wrestling mat, the cross country course, or at the controls of a hay baler, Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough is willing to put in the work.

After finishing last year as the Class 1A state runner-up at 113 pounds, McDonough came into the new wrestling season with plenty to motivate him. At 18-0, and fresh off a win at the Al DeLeon Tournament this past Saturday, he looks primed for another shot at his long-sought championship trophy.

Clayton, along with his twin brother Bryce, are ranked by Iowa wrestling website “The Predicament” as two of the top wrestlers in Class 1A. Clayton is currently the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 126 pounds, while Bryce is No. 6 at 138.

Despite his high ranking, Clayton doesn’t seem all that impressed with his own accomplishments. He has had plenty of success in his athletic endeavors, but the praise and the accolades that come with it are just noise.

There is only one goal this season. A state title.