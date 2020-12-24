Heartbreak and hay bales: Clayton McDonough chases his state title

Whether he is on the wrestling mat, the cross country course, or at the controls of a hay baler, Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough is willing to put in the work.
After finishing last year as the Class 1A state runner-up at 113 pounds, McDonough came into the new wrestling season with plenty to motivate him. At 18-0, and fresh off a win at the Al DeLeon Tournament this past Saturday, he looks primed for another shot at his long-sought championship trophy.
Clayton, along with his twin brother Bryce, are ranked by Iowa wrestling website “The Predicament” as two of the top wrestlers in Class 1A. Clayton is currently the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 126 pounds, while Bryce is No. 6 at 138.
Despite his high ranking, Clayton doesn’t seem all that impressed with his own accomplishments. He has had plenty of success in his athletic endeavors, but the praise and the accolades that come with it are just noise.
There is only one goal this season. A state title.
“I’ve never really looked at the rankings,” Clayton said. “It’s all about the heart you give it. It’s never about how high you are ranked. Rankings don’t matter. You can go to state and be ranked No. 1, and finish dead last. It doesn’t matter. You have to fight your butt off, show heart, and you can be at the top of the podium.”
As a freshman in 2019, McDonough made his first appearance at Wells Fargo Arena, finishing fourth overall in Class 1A at 106 pounds. Last year, he bumped up to 113 pounds and made it even further, before falling to New London sophomore Marcel Lopez in the state finals by a 6-2 decision.
According to Jay McDonough, who is Clayton’s father and the head wrestling coach at Central Springs, the state finals loss changed him. The heartbreak of a near state title is a powerful motivator, and the elder McDonough described the pursuit of a state, national, or Olympic title as almost like a “disease” for the wrestler involved. A disease whose symptoms involve a near-maniacal desire to become the best.
“You get that disease, you watch these people and they do special things,” Jay said. “They put ungodly amounts of time in, and ungodly amounts of work in. If his dream never comes true it never comes true, but what he has put himself through these past eight or nine months, it'll carry over to his career path and his life plan. He is going to be a successful person.”
Since the state tournament ended in mid-February, the McDonoughs haven’t taken much time off. In the spring, they wrestled for the Sebolt Wrestling Club in Jefferson, Iowa, and now belong to Immortal Athletics in Oran.
In the summer, they played baseball and did plenty of work on the farm to keep in shape and build muscle.
In the fall, they ran cross country and made it all the way to the state meet in Fort Dodge, where Bryce finished 14th and Clayton placed 60th overall.
“I baled about 3,000 bales of hay this summer,” Clayton said. “Little square bales. I did that for most of my summer. I did a lot of that, and a lot of running for cross country. A lot of running, and I baled hay a crap-ton.”
To Jay McDonough, the kind of hard work that goes into farm life perfectly compliments the work needed to be a successful wrestler. It requires early mornings, long hours, lifting heavy weights, and quite a bit of dedication, which both brothers possess. They don't ever seem to stop working.
“They put in time, and then I turn around this morning, and they are running on the treadmill for a few miles,” Jay said. “They’re not your typical kids. They work hard and they know that if they don’t put in this kind of time, they won’t get that dream of being a state champ.”
With a perfect record so far this season, Clayton has as good a shot as anyone of getting back to Des Moines. After an offseason filled with wrestling practice, cross country success, and lots of heavy hay bales, no one can accuse him of not working hard enough.
With a state title nearly within his grasp last year, he has seen the promised land. Now, he just has to kick open the gate.
“I lost a tough match, and coming back the next year, I’m hungry,” Clayton said. “Just do what you can this year, and forget about last year. Work hard and forget about all that. Drive forward.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.