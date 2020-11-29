Healthy Sam Nelson leads young Clear Lake wrestling team

It's a year of fresh starts for the Clear Lake wrestling team.

This season, former assistant coach Evan Johnson takes over the heading coaching job. The Lions will return Sam Nelson, their lone state qualifier from a season ago, at full health. And with a young team around Nelson, there are plenty of opportunities for the Lions’ next wrestling star to emerge.

Last year, Nelson missed most of the season after tearing a ligament in his thumb. He comes back for his senior year, hungry and eager to finally get his first state title after finishing fourth at state in his sophomore season, and making it to the 126 pound state quarterfinals as a junior.

“I know he is hungry,” Johnson said. “It was hard for him to sit back and watch last year. To see where our team was, and see someone filling in his spot, that was really difficult for him, but he is healthy, he is ready to go. Whatever opportunity he gets this year, he is going to take full advantage of it.”