Healthy Sam Nelson leads young Clear Lake wrestling team

It's a year of fresh starts for the Clear Lake wrestling team.
This season, former assistant coach Evan Johnson takes over the heading coaching job. The Lions will return Sam Nelson, their lone state qualifier from a season ago, at full health. And with a young team around Nelson, there are plenty of opportunities for the Lions’ next wrestling star to emerge.
Last year, Nelson missed most of the season after tearing a ligament in his thumb. He comes back for his senior year, hungry and eager to finally get his first state title after finishing fourth at state in his sophomore season, and making it to the 126 pound state quarterfinals as a junior.
“I know he is hungry,” Johnson said. “It was hard for him to sit back and watch last year. To see where our team was, and see someone filling in his spot, that was really difficult for him, but he is healthy, he is ready to go. Whatever opportunity he gets this year, he is going to take full advantage of it.”
Once Nelson came back for sectionals after spending several months on the sideline, he wrestled like his old self, all the way up until he fell in the state tournament. Now, with a healthy thumb and a chip on his shoulder, Nelson is confident that this could finally be his year.
“I’m ready to go,” Nelson said. “Looking at how matchups went last year, I feel like I have a legitimate shot. I just have to put in the work now.”
The Lions have several veteran wrestlers returning aside from Nelson, including 120 pound sophomore Max Currier, who finished third at the district meet, and 170 pound senior Thomas Gansen. The rest of the team is pretty young, which Johnson sees as a potential plus.
Right now, he isn’t sure who will have a breakout year, but with uncertainty comes lots of potential.
“That is the great thing about having such a young team,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have a bunch of kids that nobody really knows. I think we’re going to surprise quite a few people, and I’m excited to see the opportunity that our kids are going to have, and how we respond to them.”
For Johnson, the priority in his first year as head coach is to bring the program back to its previous heights, and revive some of the school's interest in wrestling. Last year as an assistant, Johnson noticed that the numbers in the youth program were down.
His goal is to get more Clear Lake kids and community members involved, so that the program remains healthy for years to come.
"What I saw with the youth program didn’t match that tradition that I know is here,” Johnson said. “My major focus is making sure we are getting some people in the community a lot more involved with the youth program, and trying to get people excited about wrestling around here again.”
The Lions are scheduled to begin their season on Nov. 30, with a home meet against Central Springs.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
