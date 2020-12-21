'He was the ultimate motivator': West Hancock pays tribute to Al DeLeon

“He was the type of guy who would never take no for an answer, and he was always telling us, “You will give up on yourself, before I ever give up on you,” Kelly said. “And that was true. He would make you believe it.”

This season, the Eagles have plenty of reason to believe.

After losing three 2020 state tournament qualifiers to graduation in Tate Hagen, Chandler Redenius, and Tanner Hagen, the Eagles haven’t missed a step. The Eagles currently have four wrestlers ranked in the top seven in their respective weight classes, and are the No. 9 ranked team in Class 1A.

While the Eagles have found plenty of success this year, 2020 has been a strange one for all involved. In a typical year, a tournament Saturday would mean a gym nearly packed to the rafters.

In 2020, only two people per athlete are allowed to attend the matches, leaving plenty of empty space where fans used to be.

Kelly, who earned his 100th career win on the mat earlier this season, admits that the lack of a crowd does not go unnoticed by the team.