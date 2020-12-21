'He was the ultimate motivator': West Hancock pays tribute to Al DeLeon

For West Hancock, Saturday’s wrestling victory meant just a little bit more than usual.
The year 2020 been a tough one for the West Hancock community. In February, the school lost longtime head football coach Bob Sanger to complications from leukemia.
Then this past week, the school lost another legendary figure, with the death of former wrestling coach Al DeLeon.
On Saturday, the Eagles’ wrestling team paid tribute to the old coach by winning the tournament that bears his name, the Al DeLeon Invitational. The Eagles won the invite with a team score of 310, while Central Springs took second at 222.
DeLeon ran the Britt/West Hancock wrestling program from 1962 to 1995, and led the team to three state titles during his tenure. Before the invitational on Saturday, his son John paid tribute, with a speech to the crowd.
“It’s hard to do enough to honor a man like that,” Eagles’ head coach Mark Sanger said. “He has done so much for our school and our community. The words are minimal compared to the impact he had. He was an awesome guy and an awesome family. The best way to honor him is just to wrestle as hard as you can, and try to do the best you can.”
The Eagles did just that on Saturday. Freshman Evan Boothroyd won first place at 106 pounds, while Bryer Subject took first overall at 160 on a day where he scored his 100th career win. Matthew Francis came in first at 195, while Cole Kelly came out with a win at 220.
Sanger grew up around the Eagles’ wrestling program, and watched all three of his older brothers wrestle for DeLeon. Though DeLeon left a few years before Sanger entered high school, he saw first hand how important he was to the North Iowa wrestling community, and to the town of Britt.
“Wrestling has some very deep blood lines that run through this community and he was a huge part of that,” Sanger said. “The thing with Coach DeLeon, is he did a lot of things with all those accomplishments, but he was the ultimate motivator. Getting kids to believe in themselves and what they could do, just because of how much he believed in them, and the ability he had to push them to new levels.”
Steve Kelly is the current wrestling coach at NIACC, and wrestled for DeLeon at West Hancock back in the late 1980s. A few years later, Kelly and DeLeon coached together at Waldorf University, and Kelly took over the Warriors program once DeLeon stepped down. As coaches and peers, Kelly and DeLeon grew close.
"He would make you believe he could get blood out of a turnip," Kelly said. "To take it a step further though, you had a minority coming into Britt, Iowa, in the late 60s, and he totally won the town over. He stayed for 50 plus years. That was a great learning experience for the people of Britt."
To Kelly, DeLeon was also special in the way that he motivated his wrestlers to do great things.
“He was the type of guy who would never take no for an answer, and he was always telling us, “You will give up on yourself, before I ever give up on you,” Kelly said. “And that was true. He would make you believe it.”
This season, the Eagles have plenty of reason to believe.
After losing three 2020 state tournament qualifiers to graduation in Tate Hagen, Chandler Redenius, and Tanner Hagen, the Eagles haven’t missed a step. The Eagles currently have four wrestlers ranked in the top seven in their respective weight classes, and are the No. 9 ranked team in Class 1A.
While the Eagles have found plenty of success this year, 2020 has been a strange one for all involved. In a typical year, a tournament Saturday would mean a gym nearly packed to the rafters.
In 2020, only two people per athlete are allowed to attend the matches, leaving plenty of empty space where fans used to be.
Kelly, who earned his 100th career win on the mat earlier this season, admits that the lack of a crowd does not go unnoticed by the team.
“I’m not going to lie, it really stinks that we can’t have any more than just two people per competitor,” Kelly said. “You feed off of the fans. When they go wild, you feed of of that. When the fans are up, you go after it even harder, especially in those bigger matches and those finals. Everybody feeds off the fans and each other, and it's a continuous cycle."
While they didn’t have the crowd to back them up, the Eagles still had plenty to wrestle for.
To Sanger, the chance to earn a victory in honor of Coach DeLeon meant a great deal. He learned a lot about coaching and about life from DeLeon and Bob Sanger. For him, the reasons for their decades of success are pretty straightforward.
“There is no secret recipe,” Sanger said. “If you work hard, good things happen. If you do things the right way, and you bust your butt and believe in yourself, you believe in your teammates and believe in the process that is going on, good things are going to happen. That is just what it is.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.
