'He has what it takes': Mason City's Lensing opening eyes with kicking prowess

Consider the kicker.
It's a solitary existence. Kickers spend most of the football game standing on the sideline, waiting for their opportunity to take the field. Oftentimes, they are called into duty in the game's most tense and crucial moments.
Not everybody can take that kind of pressure.
For senior Mason City kicker Eric Lensing, when he is on the field getting ready to attempt a crucial kick, he repeats a simple mantra to himself.
“Smooth and solid.”
To Lensing, the key to kicking success lies not only in the leg, but between the ears.
“I think kicking is 90 percent mental, and 10 percent actually physical,” Lensing said. “If you are not mentally there, and if you don’t have self-belief, you are not going to succeed.”
Lensing has developed himself into one of the state’s best kickers and punters over the past several years. In Mason City’s home opener against Boone on Sept. 18, Lensing made two field goals of 40-plus yards, including a 44-yarder that is the sixth-longest field goal in the state this season.
Before his freshman season, Lensing didn’t pay attention to football at all. He mainly played soccer, and went to a football practice when some of his friends on the team told him that the Mohawks needed a kicker.
Lensing made an immediate impression.
“I started kicking, and put the ball through the uprights from 40 yards,” Lensing said. “The coach got pretty excited and told me I should play. I joined, and ever since then, I fell in love with the craft."
Lensing is a part of a tight-knit Iowa community of kickers and punters. As the practitioners of a unique and often misunderstood craft, the group is supportive of its own. While the competition is fierce, high school kickers are thrilled when one of them makes a new career-long kick or gets a college offer.
“Every kicker has each other’s back,” Lensing said. “We always root for each other. And when somebody gets an offer on Twitter, literally the entire comment section is kickers saying congrats. As kickers, we understand that this is a very tough position, and to be able to get an offer, the hard work really pays off.”
So far, Lensing’s career long field goal in practice is 55 yards, while the 44-yarder is his longest in a game.
According to Lensing, the most crucial thing for a kicker is to stay in a healthy mental place. No kicker makes 100 percent of their kicks, but when he is out on the field, Lensing does all he can to stay focused on the now.
Overthinking things can lead to disaster, he said.
“Being a kicker is all about consistency, and hitting the same ball every time,” Lensing said. “I focus on what is ahead of me. I don’t focus on what is going to happen, I focus on the present moment. Obviously, when I go out in a game to kick a field goal, I’m not thinking about my steps, and I’m not thinking about how I am going to kick the ball. It comes down to adrenaline.
"I just tell myself to keep it smooth and solid."
Lensing is rated as a 4 1/2 star kicker and punter by Kohl’s Kicking Camp, a national showcase put on by Chicago Bears kicking coach Jamie Kohl. In the camp held in Mason City this past June, Lensing came away as the top-ranked punter, and finished in the top 10 for kicking.
“There are some elite kickers and punters that go to these camps,” Lensing said. “For me to be able to finish No. 1 for punts, it was a big eye-opener, and gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”
Lensing is currently ranked by Kohl’s Kicking as the No. 4 punter in the state.
Mason City kicking coach Rene Recinos, along with son Miguel, both say that Lensing is a Division I level kicker.
“He has the qualities that many specialists do,” Rene Recinos said. “He has a very strong leg, he is highly intelligent, and he is very determined and disciplined. It is those qualities that make him good at what he does. Other people would not excel at his position, because they don’t have those.”
"I have contacts nationally, and he has what it takes."
Miguel, a former Mason City and University of Iowa kicker, has kicked in some pressure-packed situations at the Division I level, including a 41-yard game-winning field goal against Nebraska back in 2018, something Lensing hopes to emulate.
Lensing lists both Recinos coaches as two of his closest mentors, on and off the field.
"To know somebody like that, and have somebody by my side that has gone through that, is really cool. I idolize (Miguel), and I idolize coach Recinos as well," Lensing said. "Miguel and coach are my mentors in life in general."
Miguel sees bright things ahead for his Mohawks' protégé. His maturity, consistency, and dedication all point to someone who should be kicking on the big stage soon.
“Just being on the sideline, talking to him, and even just watching him, you can tell that he is very confident in his game-plan, in himself and what he is doing,” Miguel said. “From the physical and mental perspectives, I would absolutely say he is ready to go, as far as playing at the Division I level.”
While he has had plenty of success so far on the football field, the most valuable thing Lensing has experienced has been adversity. While he opened eyes right away with his ability to boot the ball, Lensing had plenty of frustrations and moments of failure.
In a craft that takes years to master, Lensing has only just begun to learn the art of the kick.
“There were a lot of days where I didn’t want to kick or punt, and days I thought about quitting,” Lensing said. “It’s a very,very hard craft, and something that you have to have a lot of self-belief in. It’s tied to you. If you don’t believe in yourself, you’re not going to have a lot of success in this craft.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
51 yarder with the boys last night with plenty of room to spare! This specific rep wasn’t about speed, but more of a pressure kick. @NKR_Camps @LeVarWoods @SpecialTeamsFB @TeamJacksonKick pic.twitter.com/3MECL0pp2k— Eric Lensing (@KickingEric) June 28, 2020
