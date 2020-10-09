'He has what it takes': Mason City's Lensing opening eyes with kicking prowess

Miguel sees bright things ahead for his Mohawks' protégé. His maturity, consistency, and dedication all point to someone who should be kicking on the big stage soon.

“Just being on the sideline, talking to him, and even just watching him, you can tell that he is very confident in his game-plan, in himself and what he is doing,” Miguel said. “From the physical and mental perspectives, I would absolutely say he is ready to go, as far as playing at the Division I level.”

While he has had plenty of success so far on the football field, the most valuable thing Lensing has experienced has been adversity. While he opened eyes right away with his ability to boot the ball, Lensing had plenty of frustrations and moments of failure.

In a craft that takes years to master, Lensing has only just begun to learn the art of the kick.

“There were a lot of days where I didn’t want to kick or punt, and days I thought about quitting,” Lensing said. “It’s a very,very hard craft, and something that you have to have a lot of self-belief in. It’s tied to you. If you don’t believe in yourself, you’re not going to have a lot of success in this craft.”

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

