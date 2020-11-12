Hawkeyes want to hold on to Floyd of Rosedale

“At the end of Friday night, somebody is going to walk away with that pig. We don’t just want it to be us, we obsess over it, Golden Gophers right tackle Blaise Andries said. “We are going to do everything we can to get that pig.’’

The Hawkeyes have been reminded of what is at stake in the 6 p.m. game at TCF Bank Stadium as well.

The bronze likeness of the actual pig presented to the winner of the 1935 game between Iowa and Minnesota has been front and center in the Hawkeye weight room this week.

“It’s there when we walk in every day. It’s something we don’t want taken away from us,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger said.

To ensure that, the Hawkeyes will need to be ready to deal with the skill Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has at his disposal as he orchestrates Minnesota’s run-pass option offense.

The junior has guided the Golden Gophers to a 16-6 record as Minnesota’s starter under center, blending the abilities of running back Mohamed Ibrahim with those of receiver Rashod Bateman.