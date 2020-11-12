Hawkeyes want to hold on to Floyd of Rosedale

While Iowa prepares to deal with the nation’s leading rusher and one of the country’s top receivers, their counterparts on the Minnesota football team have something else on their minds.
The pig.
The Golden Gophers have been greeted by photos of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy around nearly every corner of their football complex this week.
They’ve heard about it on a daily basis from coach P.J. Fleck, from Minnesota assistants and from teammates.
About the only thing the Golden Gophers haven’t done is touch the 98-pound prize presented annually to the winner of the Iowa-Minnesota football game.
Floyd of Rosedale has been in Iowa’s possession since 2015 when the Hawkeyes won a 40-35 shootout under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on their way to a perfect Big Ten record.
Only one of Iowa’s string of recent victories in the series has been decided by more than seven points, including last season when Minnesota brought a 9-0 record to Kinnick Stadium and left with a 23-19 loss.
“It’s gut-wrenching when you lose close games like that and these rivalry games are going to be close,’’ Golden Gophers cornerback Coney Durr said.
That’s especially the case when there have been constant reminders of what is at stake, even if Iowa and Minnesota share a 1-2 start to the season as they do this year.
“At the end of Friday night, somebody is going to walk away with that pig. We don’t just want it to be us, we obsess over it, Golden Gophers right tackle Blaise Andries said. “We are going to do everything we can to get that pig.’’
The Hawkeyes have been reminded of what is at stake in the 6 p.m. game at TCF Bank Stadium as well.
The bronze likeness of the actual pig presented to the winner of the 1935 game between Iowa and Minnesota has been front and center in the Hawkeye weight room this week.
“It’s there when we walk in every day. It’s something we don’t want taken away from us,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger said.
To ensure that, the Hawkeyes will need to be ready to deal with the skill Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has at his disposal as he orchestrates Minnesota’s run-pass option offense.
The junior has guided the Golden Gophers to a 16-6 record as Minnesota’s starter under center, blending the abilities of running back Mohamed Ibrahim with those of receiver Rashod Bateman.
Ibrahim leads the nation with a rushing average of 190.3 yards per game and despite the late start to the season, his 10 rushing touchdowns through three games ranks fifth in the country. On the 138 occasions Minnesota has rushed the ball this season, it has been in Ibrahim’s hands 97 times.
Bateman, the reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, averages 100.7 receiving yards per game and has caught 24 of the 45 passes Morgan has completed this season. Chris Autman-Bell and Ibrahim have split 12 of the remaining catches.
“We know who the playmakers are, who they want to get the ball to,’’ Iowa safety Jack Koerner said.
The Hawkeyes also know they have to be ready to make the correct reads against a quarterback who is also completing 61.6 percent of his passes.
“For all of the guys at the second level, and even in the (defensive backfield), it’s all about being able to recognize that they’re not running it and trying to get in those windows where you think the ball is going to be thrown,’’ linebacker Nick Niemann said.
Morgan threw for 368 yards against Iowa last season, but the Hawkeyes limited the Golden Gophers to 63 yards on the ground.
The ability to create that type of one-dimensional attack helped Iowa retain possession of the prize Minnesota has its eyes on.
“Everybody knows what this week means. We understand what Floyd means to people in our program and around the state. We display it all year as a reminder,’’ Koerner said. “But this week, we’re not going out to defend the trophy. We’re going to out to earn it. Everybody respects that.’’
Fleck, who has defeated every team in the Big Ten West Division with the exception of Iowa during his three-plus years at Minnesota, preaches the same message to his team.
“We’ll talk all week about Floyd and what it means. We’ll talk about how important rivalries are … and we’ll talk about finding a way to get that pig back,’’ Fleck said. “It’s been a while since the last time we had it.’’
