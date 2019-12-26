Hawkeyes rely on what got them there in Holiday Bowl

Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker echoed that notion.

“It all begins with their quarterback. He’s the main guy in their offense and he has some excellent targets, three or four of them, that they like to get the ball to,’’ Parker said, saying the collection of receivers Iowa will face is the deepest group the Hawkeyes have taken on this season.

Like Iowa, USC enters the Holiday Bowl with wins in five of their final six games in the regular season, losing only to Pac-12 champion Oregon during that span.

Parker said in watching tape, he sees a team that has grown comfortable with its first-year quarterback at the controls of an offense that averages 463.7 yards and 33.2 points per game.

“They look more comfortable as the season progresses,’’ Parker said. “They look like they know exactly what they want to do with the ball and they have grown more comfortable with that over time.’’

Ferentz sees the same as he watches the Trojans’ defense on tape.

USC has given up some yards this season, an average of 415.4 yards per game, and opponents have averaged 27.8 points against the Trojans.