IOWA CITY – At the end of the day, the offensive depth the Iowa football team is developing boils down to trust.
It centers around a third-year starting quarterback, a steady senior in Nate Stanley who has thrown 58 touchdown passes and been intercepted just 16 times in the 840 passes he has attempted while wearing a Hawkeye uniform.
It includes depth at running back, where returning backs Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin have been joined by freshman Tyler Goodson in combining to average 5.1 yards on 89 fumble-free carries through 18th-ranked Iowa’s 3-0 start.
Combine that with a collection of receivers averaging 11.2 yards per reception and an offensive line that has rotated nine players and this has the potential to become one of the Hawkeyes’ deepest offenses in years.
Mixing and matching it all, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz sees no need for that to change as Iowa moves deeper into its schedule.
He said during a news conference Wednesday that he plans to continue rotating plenty of players as long as that continues to lead to results for the Hawkeyes.
“It’s been an ongoing process, but getting a chance to look at all three weeks together, I really think there is a lot of room for improvement and a lot of things we need to clean up and do a lot better as we move forward,’’ Ferentz said.
Sargent has been Iowa’s most productive player. The Hawkeyes’ leading rusher a year ago continues in that role, gaining 208 yards on 40 carries, in addition to joining Nico Ragaini and Brandon Smith with nine receptions, just two behind the team-leading 11 catches Ihmir Smith-Marsette has collected.
Ferentz said he’s “comfortable’’ with Iowa rotating four running backs.
“They all have strengths, certain things they do particularly well, but the reality is that we trust all four of them,’’ Ferentz said, pointing to the second half of the season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) as an example.
In a two-score game, Goodson was carrying the ball and in the only snap Kelly-Martin received that week, he was blocking for the freshman running back.
The following week against Rutgers, Kelly-Martin sets up a touchdown with a catch on a screen play before carrying five times last weekend against Iowa State.
“What that tells you is that we have a very unselfish room right there,’’ Ferentz said. “We have four guys that are much more interested in the team winning and the team doing well than they are in any kind of personal accomplishment.’’
Ferentz senses that same type of mindset developing across the offensive line.
With tackle Alaric Jackson out the past two games with a knee sprain, the Hawkeyes have used a variety of lineup combinations and tackle Tristan Wirfs has shuttled from one side of the line to the other frequently.
Once Jackson returns, Ferentz anticipates Iowa’s offensive line shuffle will continue.
“We have guys we trust and we have guys that we want to play and develop more trust in,’’ he said.
He said some of the issues Iowa was presented with by Iowa State’s defense last weekend limited how much the Hawkeyes did rotate offensive linemen.
“There were some things that we didn’t feel like we had a lot of preparation for so we went with a little more experience at that time, but moving forward we’d like to get all those other guys involved,’’ Ferentz said.
“Certainly having (Jackson) back at some point will be, I think, good for our football team but right now we’re trying to do the best we can with the guys we have.’’
That all will continue to center around what Stanley brings to the table.
“Nate is able to get us in and out of plays and deal with some looks that have been a little different, handle some pressure looks, make some adjustments,’’ Ferentz said. "A guy like Nate, you can’t necessarily put into words what he does for you, but he’s just in total command out there.’’
