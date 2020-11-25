Hawkeye women get tough test out of gate

In addition to Czinano, Bluder anticipates freshman Caitlin Clark and three sophomores, forward McKenna Warnock and wings Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, starting for the Hawkeyes against UNI.

There is a level of familiarity between Iowa and Northern Iowa, something Bluder doesn’t necessarily mind for an opening game in a unique season.

“There won’t be any film to go watch, but we know each other pretty well. Tanya (Warren, the Panthers’ coach) has been there for a while and while she may add a wrinkle or two, there is some familiarity there,’’ Bluder said.

That familiarity extends to the roster, where all but two of the 15 players in the UNI program are products of Iowa high school programs.

“This is a game that means a lot to them, and it’s something our players from outside the state have to understand,’’ Bluder said. “We’re going to get their best.’’

What Iowa won’t have is the type of crowd support it is used to at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes have won their last 36 games.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, the crowd will be limited to four guests of each player.