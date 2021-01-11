'Hard hat mentality': Clear Lake tool box typifies basketball program's hard working mindset

As a team that has made it to the state tournament and a substate final in the past two years, the Lions have put a lot of signatures on the tool box. Zach Lester was a frequent winner in his senior year of 2017-2018, and in the past two years, Jaylen DeVries, Carson Toebe, and Andrew Formanek have taken up a significant amount of space on the silver and rust-red splotched surface.

The inside of the box has its own treasures, typically a Gatorade and a pack of Sour Patch Kids for the player who proved their worth on the floor that day.

“It’s definitely meaningful,” Toebe said. “Because then you know that not just you notice that you are giving your all, but other people notice that you are out there, working as hard as you can.”

This season, Toebe has signed the Tool Box three times, and estimates that he has added his name close to 10 times in his 2 1/2 seasons on the roster. The competition is a little more open now, with former Lions’ rebounding machine Jaylen DeVries off playing football at Southern Illinois University.

“Jaylen DeVries would win that thing every game last year,” Toebe said. “He would come home with 20 rebounds.”