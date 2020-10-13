Hampton's Lydia Maas, Clear Lake boys take second at North Central Conference championship

The Clear Lake boys cross country team came away with a second-place finish on Tuesday at the North Central Conference Championship meet, as senior Justin Wright took third overall in the individual standings.
The Lions finished with 62 points for the meet, behind Humboldt, who scored 32 points and claimed the top two spots in the individual standings.
Wright's time of 16:48.4 was a personal record by nearly 14 seconds.
"This is probably in my top three, if not my best performance ever in a cross country race," Wright said. "This cross country season has probably been my best training to date. This year, at districts and state, hopefully I have my best performance yet."
Clear Lake's second finisher was Leo Tolentino, who placed seventh overall, with a time of 17:30.7. Jack Crane finished third for Clear Lake and 14th overall, at 18:12.6.
Webster City finished third in the team standings, followed by St. Edmond in fourth place, Algona in fifth, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL taking sixth place overall.
On the girls side, Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas finished second overall, with a time of 18:56.7. Maas, who has dominated the competition all season, finished one minute and 29 seconds ahead of the third place finisher, Teah Miller of Iowa Falls-Alden.
The girls' first place finisher was Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden.
"This is the third time she has seen Ellie Meyer, and we're always behind her," Hampton-Dumont-CAL coach Tracy Moorehead said. "But the time gap behind her is getting smaller and smaller.
"She just keeps pushing it and dropping her time."
Maas is currently ranked 22nd in the Class 3A girls cross country rankings, one spot behind Meyer.
"It's so exciting," Moorehead said. "She's such a hard worker, and she starts training for this back in March. She is always working hard and wants to get better. Those are the kids you want to have out for your team."
St. Edmond took the conference title in the team standings, with an overall score of 37, and an average time of 21:13. Iowa Falls-Alden took second place at 55, while Algona and Humboldt took third and fourth, respectively.
Clear Lake placed sixth, with Jadyn Heesch finishing first for the Lions and 26th overall with a time of 23:33.3. Jillian Enke ran a 24:52.1 to place 32nd.
Clear Lake will run again on Oct. 22, in the state qualifying meet. The state championship meet will be held on Oct. 31, in Fort Dodge.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!