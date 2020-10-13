Hampton's Lydia Maas, Clear Lake boys take second at North Central Conference championship

The girls' first place finisher was Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden.

"This is the third time she has seen Ellie Meyer, and we're always behind her," Hampton-Dumont-CAL coach Tracy Moorehead said. "But the time gap behind her is getting smaller and smaller.

"She just keeps pushing it and dropping her time."

Maas is currently ranked 22nd in the Class 3A girls cross country rankings, one spot behind Meyer.

"It's so exciting," Moorehead said. "She's such a hard worker, and she starts training for this back in March. She is always working hard and wants to get better. Those are the kids you want to have out for your team."

St. Edmond took the conference title in the team standings, with an overall score of 37, and an average time of 21:13. Iowa Falls-Alden took second place at 55, while Algona and Humboldt took third and fourth, respectively.

Clear Lake placed sixth, with Jadyn Heesch finishing first for the Lions and 26th overall with a time of 23:33.3. Jillian Enke ran a 24:52.1 to place 32nd.

Clear Lake will run again on Oct. 22, in the state qualifying meet. The state championship meet will be held on Oct. 31, in Fort Dodge.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.