Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball cancels remainder of season

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball team canceled the remainder of its season on Wednesday, after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play a home game on Wednesday night against AGWSR, but the game was called off due to the news.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Activities Coordinator Christi Weiser confirmed in an email on Thursday that the program was canceling the remainder of its schedule.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play games on Thursday against St. Edmond and on Monday against Boone to finish the regular season.

The team ended its season with a 3-7 overall record.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

