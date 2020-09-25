Hampton-Dumont-CAL snaps 30-year losing streak in win at Clear Lake

The last time the Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team traveled to Clear Lake and beat the Lions, George H.W. Bush was in the oval office and MC Hammer had just released "U Can't Touch This." That was 1990.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs changed that, beating the Lions for the first time in 30 years at Lions Field, 7-6.
"It's awesome. It means the world," head coach Andy Bruemmer said. "The kids, they fought hard. I love the kids because they've never given up. We're not having the best season. Dropped a couple of games that we probably should have one, but they keep coming back, they keep fighting, they keep working hard."
The Lions were without three starting skill position players on offense and it showed. Quarterback Carson Toebe, wide receiver Andrew Formanek and running back Jagger Schmitt were out for unknown reasons.
Clear Lake's offense struggled to move the ball against a stout Bulldog defense that forced four turnovers on the night.
"When you're down to your third-string quarterback, it's tough," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We did expect to win, but the guys that were in there didn't execute. No excuse, because I'm the one to blame. I didn't have them ready."
Clear Lake received the ball to start the game and fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. The Bulldogs capitalized on the opportunity when junior quarterback Cal Heeren threw a 23-yard touchdown to junior Tate Schmitt, who toe-tapped in the end zone. The extra point was good and the Bulldogs found themselves ahead, 7-0, just one minute into the game.
"I just heard the play call and I just knew from watching film all week that it was going to be probably there," Schmitt said. "That was what the coaches were saying all week."
The Lions would fight back to earn a touchdown of their own in the first quarter. Senior Andrew Crane had a 3-yard touchdown run, but the extra point snap was bobbled and the Lions couldn't tie it. The score sat at 7-6.
"We practice getting pressure on PATs and we do it every single week," Bruemmer said. "Commit about five-10 minutes to it and it shows."
Throughout the rest of the game, both offenses struggled to score. Both defenses locked it in and shut down the opposing offense. The Lions had seven sacks and the Bulldogs forced four turnovers. Two of them came from interceptions by senior Jordan Severs.
"I think those were big momentum shifters," Severs said. "I think once we got the defense going, it led into our offense. We got some good drives going on offense."
The Lions had a chance to put a drive together and win it with two minutes left, but couldn't convert on a fourth down at midfield. The Bulldogs secured the win and ran out the clock.
For HDC, the win signified the end of a 30-year losing streak at Clear Lake and the end of a three-game skid in the 2020 season.
"It's a life lesson because life's not always going to give you roses. You've got to come back to work on Monday," Bruemmer said. "That's been our motto. Last year we didn't have a great season. This year we're struggling and this is a huge win for us, but we always come back to work on Monday."
As exciting as it was for the visiting side of the field, the home side of the field is experiencing something they haven't seen since DeVries took over as head coach in 2015. The Lions have now lost four in a row since their season-opening win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
For Clear Lake, it's all about getting back to the basics.
"We expect them to play Lions football and that's with great effort, great heart and great emotion," DeVries said. "Leave it all out on the field every down that you're out there."
Clear Lake is looking to find the team it showed it was capable of being when it put up 50-plus points on Aplington-Parkersburg. Maybe when Lions' playmakers return, the squad could get hot late in the year.
But DeVries doesn't see it that way.
"You can't just say oh well we'll go when the guys get back. No, that doesn't happen," DeVries said. "You can't hit a light switch. You've got to have a mentality within yourself every snap. This is how we play football at Clear Lake and you don't hit light switches."
The Bulldogs improve to 2-3 on the year and the Lions drop to 1-4.
