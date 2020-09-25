Hampton-Dumont-CAL snaps 30-year losing streak in win at Clear Lake

"It's a life lesson because life's not always going to give you roses. You've got to come back to work on Monday," Bruemmer said. "That's been our motto. Last year we didn't have a great season. This year we're struggling and this is a huge win for us, but we always come back to work on Monday."

As exciting as it was for the visiting side of the field, the home side of the field is experiencing something they haven't seen since DeVries took over as head coach in 2015. The Lions have now lost four in a row since their season-opening win over Aplington-Parkersburg.

For Clear Lake, it's all about getting back to the basics.

"We expect them to play Lions football and that's with great effort, great heart and great emotion," DeVries said. "Leave it all out on the field every down that you're out there."

Clear Lake is looking to find the team it showed it was capable of being when it put up 50-plus points on Aplington-Parkersburg. Maybe when Lions' playmakers return, the squad could get hot late in the year.

But DeVries doesn't see it that way.