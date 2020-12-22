Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball can't keep up Humboldt

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) girls basketball team was looking to snap a two-game losing skid against Humboldt on Tuesday night in Hampton before the holiday break.

Although the Bulldogs made several runs to make the game close, the squad couldn't keep up with Kendal Clark and the Warriors. Humboldt beat HDC, 54-50, in North Central Conference play.

Despite efforts to double-team Clark and send extra help, the senior forward still put up 21 points against the Bulldogs.

"My girls played hard. They had a lot of fight in them," HDC head coach Miranda Valley said. "We had to make a lot of adjustments. Kendal Clark is a heck of a matchup for us, she's a beast underneath."

After trailing, 14-8, near the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to take their first lead of the night midway through the second quarter. With 4:12 remaining until halftime, the Bulldogs led by 1 point.

The Warriors were able to gain momentum back when they led, 25-22, at the break.

Humboldt opened up the third quarter with a 12-4 run to put the Bulldogs behind, 37-26. That's when HDC scored 8-straight points to pull within 3 points of the lead. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors led the Bulldogs, 40-34.