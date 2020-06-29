Guest column: Newman Catholic, Mason City baseball game an unfortunate victim of COVID-19

Sunday was supposed to be the game of the year in Mason City.
This was the Sunday when Mason City and Newman Catholic face each other on the baseball diamond for bragging rights in this proud baseball town.
Let’s blame it on COVID-19 for the reason the annual showdown is not taking place in 2020.
The last time this game was not played was in 2000 when it was rained out twice. The only game I've missed in recently was in 2009 when I was in Fort Dodge after the passing of my dad but my son Aaron Hardcastle, nephew Nathan Matthes and I listened to the end of it in my car at my mom's house.
I walked by an empty Roosevelt Field Sunday morning and tons of memories started to come back about this amazing rivalry game. I have to admit that I’m a little sad that the game is not going to be played this year, but it’s probably for the best.
I’ll put this game up against any rivalry in the state in any sport.
There is something really special about this Sunday in June in Mason City. If you have never attended one of these games, put that on your to-do list for 2021.
Bragging rights are on the line. These players grow up playing with each other on youth league and travel teams.
The players grow up attending this game every summer and dream of finally getting the chance to play in the game of the summer in Mason City.
I arrived in Mason City in October of 1995 and quickly learned about the Mason City/Newman rivalry on the baseball field.
I’ve been a big fan of this game ever since.
Just think of all the great players that have played in this game over the years.
Legends are made in this game.
Marcus Lunning tossed a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win for the Mohawks in 2003 and the Globe Gazette headline read “Stunning Lunning”.
In 2004, John Lee hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 14-10 Mohawk win in 2004.
In 2008, Alex Ausenhus’ first career home run was a memorable one. It was a walk-off home run in the Mohawks’ 9-8 victory.
In 2009, Tyler Mason hit a grand slam in the 7th inning to lift the Mohawks to an 11-4 win.
In 2014, Joe Burgmeier hit a grand slam in the sixth inning in Newman’s 18-3 win over the Mohawks.
In 2013, Stone Sturges struck out 13 in 9 innings in what turned out to be a 2-1 10 inning win for the Mohawks.
In 2016, Mason City’s Weston Schultz drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit by pitch in a 3-2 Mohawk win. My nephew Nathan was the home plate umpire in that one.
And those are just a few of the memories that I have from this annual game. Mason City legends like Jake Peter and Brandon Platts played in this game as did Hunter King, Drew Verstegen and Bryce Ball.
And I’ll close with this memory from this rivalry game.
It used to be a tradition at the Globe that the sportswriter that covered the contest would write a column about the game and close with a prediction.
In 2001, I picked Mason City to beat Newman. I think I had the score at 5-4.
Newman ended up winning the game 6-3 with Kyle Epsteen throwing a gem for the Knights.
After the game, Epsteen and Colin Quinn approached me on the field while I was waiting to conduct my post-game interviews.
Quinn reached into his back pants’ pocket and pulls out the part of my column in the morning paper where I picked the Mohawks to win.
I don’t remember exactly what the two Knights said to me but I definitely remember the point they were making.
Let’s hope more memories can be made next summer when the greatest rivalry game in the state resumes in the summer of 2021.
Kirk Hardcastle is the current sports information director at NIACC and is a former Globe Gazette sports writer (1995-2012).
