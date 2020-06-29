Guest column: Newman Catholic, Mason City baseball game an unfortunate victim of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday was supposed to be the game of the year in Mason City.

This was the Sunday when Mason City and Newman Catholic face each other on the baseball diamond for bragging rights in this proud baseball town.

Let’s blame it on COVID-19 for the reason the annual showdown is not taking place in 2020.

The last time this game was not played was in 2000 when it was rained out twice. The only game I've missed in recently was in 2009 when I was in Fort Dodge after the passing of my dad but my son Aaron Hardcastle, nephew Nathan Matthes and I listened to the end of it in my car at my mom's house.

I walked by an empty Roosevelt Field Sunday morning and tons of memories started to come back about this amazing rivalry game. I have to admit that I’m a little sad that the game is not going to be played this year, but it’s probably for the best.

I’ll put this game up against any rivalry in the state in any sport.

There is something really special about this Sunday in June in Mason City. If you have never attended one of these games, put that on your to-do list for 2021.

Bragging rights are on the line. These players grow up playing with each other on youth league and travel teams.