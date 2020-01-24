Grimm highlights state-bound Osage girls wrestling squad

“I instantly was like ‘I’m going to do it,'" and signed up for it before I even told my parents,” Grimm said. “I was so excited. They were in shock, and they said they weren’t sure if I was going to do it yet. Then, they were all for it, when I was just going to be wrestling girls.

"I wrestled a few girls, and then it was like 'Can you start wrestling some guys?'"

This season, Grimm has a 14-3 overall record, with 11 wins by pin. She also has a 2-1 record in JV matches against male wrestlers. Grimm says that wrestling against male wrestlers is a different feeling, not just because of the size and strength difference, but because of the social implications for the males involved.

“No guy wants to lose to a girl, so you’ve got to go out there knowing that they’re going to try to kill you, basically,” Grimm said with a laugh. “You’ve got to take them by the horns.”

Last week, Grimm was named one of seven finalists for the Iowa Ms. Wrestler of the Year award, an impressive feat for someone who has been wrestling for such a short amount of time.