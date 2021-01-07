Gov. Reynolds lifts spectator limits for high school sporting events

As part of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' new public health disaster proclamation that was released on Thursday, spectator limits on recreational and high school sporting events will be lifted.

The move takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

The proclamation adjusts some of Reynolds' previous health measures, which were put in place to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout Iowa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the new measure gets rid of restrictions that previously limited attendance to two spectators per student-athlete, spectators will still be required to wear a mask while in attendance, and social distancing of at least six feet is still required between groups.

Masks will continue to be required for all people two or older when they are in an public indoor space, and within six feet of individuals who are not members of their household for 15 minutes or longer.

As of Thursday, Iowa had 291,397 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Cerro Gordo County accounting for 4,454 of them. There are currently 454 total active cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Cerro Gordo has also reported 63 total deaths due to COVID-19, with Iowa currently at 4,065.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.