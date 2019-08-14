Fifty golfers teed up at the Highland Park Golf Course on Tuesday, for the Men's Senior Tournament.
Out of those 50, three came out victorious.
Bill Kammeyer won the first flight of the 50-59 division, finishing the day with a score of 71. Craig Ochltree also shot a 71, but took second place on a tiebreaker. Jay Hickman was close behind, with a 72.
In the second flight, Steve Kammeyer took the crown, at seventh overall, shooting an 81.
In the 60-69 division, Harold Hickman shot a 67 to take first place. Greg Lee and Denny Loecht finished second and third, with identical scores of 70.
Steve Kobliska and Wolf Meier both shot 73's to come out on top in the second flight. Mike Colombo, Bob Axdahl, and Tom Stroup all shot 79's to lead the third flight.
Stu Parr was the runaway winner for the 70 and above golfers, shooting a 65. Jim Richardson and Randy Hoffman were the runner-ups, with scores of 73.
