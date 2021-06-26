Beating the odds: Meet the Mason City man who's aced all four Highland Park par 3s

Tim Swyter used to spend boyhood summer days sneaking on to the Highland Park Golf Course on the North side of Mason City when he lived just a couple of blocks away.
The course in the late 1950s and 60s was only nine holes and was highlighted by small trees and greens made of sand.
"We used to get kicked off this golf course all the time when we were kids," Swyter reminisced. "I came out here back in the day with no carts, so I'd come out here and I'd caddy. Certain guys would let you caddy."
Over half a century later, Swyter, now 71 years old, still plays the now-18 hole course – complete with grass greens – almost every day in the summer with a group of friends.
But his biggest claim to fame is how he plays the course's short holes.
Swyter is known around Mason City for being the only person in town who has aced all four of Highland's par 3 holes – a feat that the National Hole-in-One Registry says the odds of happening are around 10 million to 1.
"I don't know if any of them are skill," Swyter said. "I don't know if a hole-in-one is skill. I mean, you're aiming at a target of course, but you've got to have luck."
A hole-in-one in a round of golf is tough to come by. The odds of doing it are 12,500 to 1. Many golfers go their entire life without ever writing a "1" down on their scorecard.
Swyter, a left-hander who plays golf right-handed due to left-handed clubs being hard to find as a kid, has managed to make four over the course of his 60 years playing golf.
All four were on different holes. And all four happened at Highland.
"Three of them probably were skill," Randy Fischels, one of his playing partners, said. "One of them was definitely luck."
Fischels was in attendance for Swyter's fourth and final hole-in-one on the 11th hole in 2016. He fondly remembers it as one of the ugliest golf shots he's ever seen.
"He skipped it twice before the path, two or three more times after the path," Fischels said. "He turned away and didn't even look at it, because he wasn't even watching it. He bladed it. I said 'oh my, that's going to go in.' He turns and looks at the last second and sees it go in."
After happily telling the story of the last ace, Fischels and Swyter both explain that Swyter's other three aces were much prettier.
His first hole-in-one happened in 1968 on the third hole, on a day where he and his brother snuck on to the course. The other two happened on the 17th hole in 1990 and the seventh hole in 2004.
A retired Mason City Community School District P.E. teacher, Swyter now enjoys the game as a social sport. Many times, he'll run into the same students he taught years ago on the course.
Swyter knows how randomly lucky it is that he's made all four par 3s at Highland Park. He's always been a better-than-average golfer, with his handicap ranging from 7 to 11 over the years.
But he'd still be just as happy playing golf today even if he had no aces, for a reason a bit different than you'd expect.
"I just had a heart attack 25 days ago," Swyter said on Thursday afternoon. "At age 46 I had quadruple bypass surgery. That was right in the prime of my life. That was 26 years ago. One of the grafts plugged up a bit. I didn't have a heart attack before that.
"So right now I'm only playing nine holes at a time."
Swyter hopes to be back to playing 18 holes by the end of the summer.
Between quadruple bypass surgery, surviving a heart attack and acing all of Highland's par 3s, maybe Swyter's life could be described in three words.
Beating the odds.
