Beating the odds: Meet the Mason City man who's aced all four Highland Park par 3s

Swyter, a left-hander who plays golf right-handed due to left-handed clubs being hard to find as a kid, has managed to make four over the course of his 60 years playing golf.

All four were on different holes. And all four happened at Highland.

"Three of them probably were skill," Randy Fischels, one of his playing partners, said. "One of them was definitely luck."

Fischels was in attendance for Swyter's fourth and final hole-in-one on the 11th hole in 2016. He fondly remembers it as one of the ugliest golf shots he's ever seen.

"He skipped it twice before the path, two or three more times after the path," Fischels said. "He turned away and didn't even look at it, because he wasn't even watching it. He bladed it. I said 'oh my, that's going to go in.' He turns and looks at the last second and sees it go in."

After happily telling the story of the last ace, Fischels and Swyter both explain that Swyter's other three aces were much prettier.

His first hole-in-one happened in 1968 on the third hole, on a day where he and his brother snuck on to the course. The other two happened on the 17th hole in 1990 and the seventh hole in 2004.