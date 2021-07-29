Clear Lake grad Snelling finishes third at Iowa women's amateur championships

Emily Snelling has played plenty of golf courses that are over 6,000 yards during her collegiate career at Northern Iowa. Still, she has taken drives, irons and putts on a bevy of courses in varying lengths.
Dubuque Golf and Country Club, the site of the 97th annual Iowa Women's Amateur Championships, is just over 5,800 yards on the blue tees and over 5,500 yards on the white tees.
"My main strength is hitting it more than most girls," Snelling said. "Positioning is huge with that course and get my approach shots a better look. Just getting my wedges dialed in."
The Clear Lake graduate adjusted well.
Snelling carded a 54-hole total of 232 (plus-22) to place third in her first career amateur tournament that ended on Wednesday. Iowa State's Joy Chou won the tournament, shooting 10-over par for the tournament.
"I was kind of disappointed, I didn't play my best," Snelling said. "I still played pretty good. It was OK. Any top-5 finish is good."
Another Clear Lake alum, Ashley DeLong, finished in a tie for 12th with a +38. It is her highest finish in three times playing in the field.
"My primary goal is always to improve," DeLong said. "I was really proud of that. I was going for top-10, so that gives me something to look forward to next year."
Snelling just finished up her collegiate career for the Panthers, in which she finished in a tie for second at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships, after a stellar prep career at Clear Lake that included a individual Class 3A state title.
Monday through Wednesday was her first time playing at the course in Dubuque and in that high of an amateur tournament.
"The setup is a little different than college tournaments," Snelling said. "The playing field was still pretty competitive and it was a good time."
She shot a 78 in her first two rounds then fired a 76 in the final 18 holes. Two holes that proved to be the difference in her last round were a pair of par-4s on the front nine.
After double bogeying No. 5 on Monday and No. 2 on Tuesday, Snelling came back on Wednesday and birdied both to send her out in 38, the lowest score she had on the front nine.
She holed out from 68 yards at the fifth and hit her approach shot on the second two feet from the cup for a tap in birdie.
"That gave me a big confidence boost," Snelling said. "I wanted to keep seeing how low I can go. It was still a good round."
The 22-year old tallied the same score on the back nine. After an up-and-down final five holes in her opening two rounds, she closed at even par to end her three day stay in Eastern Iowa.
DeLong, a former teammate of Snelling for two years at Clear Lake, was immensely proud of her tournament and the finish.
"I still adore her with all my heart," DeLong said. "I was so happy for her. I always want her to do well in life. It was great to represent Clear Lake."
Now, Snelling faces a choice of continuing to play on the amateur circuit or go into coaching.
She earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science and sport administration and coaching. Graduate school is not in the cards right now. Neither is a final decision on a career path.
There's an internal belief Snelling wants to keep playing. She said she won't play any more amateur tournaments this year, but did mention some club tournaments to keep her competitively active.
"How bad I want it, I guess," she said with a laugh. "I want it to be a part of my life. I'm looking at all my options right now."
Establishing herself in the job world is also on her mind. She had a summer-long internship and is now trying to settle into the work force.
For now, she's taking her time with the decision.
"I'm figuring it out," Snelling said. "I want to keep trying, but only time will tell. Whatever life brings me."
DeLong had never recorded a score below 85 in any round in her previous two times at the Iowa women's amateur championships. The junior-to-be at Wartburg did that in all three rounds this time.
Her second round score of 80 was her lowest of the week that was sandwiched between two rounds of 84. The 19-year old had one birdie in 54 holes and scrambled her way toward 24 pars.
"I felt like I was making a lot more putts," DeLong said. "I had a real good confident feeling. All that combined just turned out for a good day."
She was the Knights' No. 1 golfer in three tournaments last season and finished solo 10th at the American Rivers Conference Championships.
DeLong is aiming for a breakout season in the fall.
"I learned a lot about what I need to work on for my short game, my irons," she said. "It is a good start heading into the new year. We've all been working really hard to breakthrough as individuals and as a team."
