Clear Lake grad Snelling finishes third at Iowa women's amateur championships

Snelling just finished up her collegiate career for the Panthers, in which she finished in a tie for second at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships, after a stellar prep career at Clear Lake that included a individual Class 3A state title.

Monday through Wednesday was her first time playing at the course in Dubuque and in that high of an amateur tournament.

"The setup is a little different than college tournaments," Snelling said. "The playing field was still pretty competitive and it was a good time."

She shot a 78 in her first two rounds then fired a 76 in the final 18 holes. Two holes that proved to be the difference in her last round were a pair of par-4s on the front nine.

After double bogeying No. 5 on Monday and No. 2 on Tuesday, Snelling came back on Wednesday and birdied both to send her out in 38, the lowest score she had on the front nine.

She holed out from 68 yards at the fifth and hit her approach shot on the second two feet from the cup for a tap in birdie.

"That gave me a big confidence boost," Snelling said. "I wanted to keep seeing how low I can go. It was still a good round."