Globe Gazette newsroom picks favorite sports movies

Aside from the WNBA and NFL drafts, there hasn't been much to keep a sports fan busy over the past few weeks and months.
No March Madness, no Opening Day, no spring football, no high school sports .... the list goes on. It has been season of disappointment and shattered expectations.
But out of that has come an opportunity to relax, stay in our respective homes and catch up on our TV shows, break out the old guitar, and re-watch movies that we haven't watched in years.
Make the most of your time at home and connect with sports by watching some of these movies, as recommended by the Globe Gazette staff.
Jared McNett, Reporter
What is your favorite sports movie, and why? Easy. Raging Bull is my favorite sports movie and the best American sports movie ever made because it’s one of the best movies ever made, in any genre. Sports is all about conflict. Boxing distills that conflict into one person against another, literally fighting for their lives. It’s sport at its simplest. Raging Bull, with its elegant black and white photography and graceful direction by Martin Scorsese, poeticizes that simplicity.
What is the movie’s cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? Is it possible to go negative cheesy here? Because this movie is negative cheesy. There’s no David vs. Goliath. No final speech to rally someone. No true vindication. It’s far more about athletic opportunities squandered and failed redemption than a last second field goal just inching in.
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? Robert DeNiro has 50 years of great characters: dangerously lonely man Travis Bickle, insidiously clingy Rupert Pupkin, but none have been quite as good as Jake LaMotta, the Raging Bull himself. With Jake, you’re inside the ring with someone trying to exorcise their legion of demons (personal jealousy, violent temper, pettiness) through every haymaker and jab thrown. And with DeNiro as the lead, you feel all of that.
What is the best moment in the film? Too many to pick. Jake telling an opponent “You never got me down.” The string heavy opening of Jake shadowboxing in a vast, empty ring as smoke hangs in the air. But it’s perhaps a discussion with his brother, Joey, an incredible Joe Pesci part, that’s the best sports moment in the movie. Jake realizes that, because of his stature, he’ll never fight the heavyweight Joe Louis. He’ll never reach the top. But out of stubborness or longing to be better, he keeps climbing. He doesn’t stop stepping in the ring.
Shane Lantz, Sports Reporter
What is your favorite sports movie, and why? Bull Durham. This is the best baseball movie ever made. Kevin Costner is fantastic as Crash Davis, a career minor-league catcher, who is forced to become a mentor to Nuke LaLoosh, a hard-throwing, hard-headed, and ultra-talented pitcher who has, as Crash so colorfully puts it, "A million dollar arm but a ten-cent head." Susan Sarandon puts in a spectacular performance as Annie Savoy, and the movies' small-town, minor league setting is a lot of fun.
What is the movies cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? There is a bit of camp, but not an excessive amount. Nuke is a lovable and air-headed ballplayer, and his stupidity is played for laughs throughout the movie. There isn't any sort of climactic speech or big game, and it doesn't get sappy or romantic in the same way that Field of Dreams does. Director Ron Shelton played minor league baseball in the Orioles' system for a time, and so the film gives a strikingly accurate depiction of what life is like in baseball's "bush leagues". I'd give this a 3 on the cheesiness scale.
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? Crash Davis. He is a bitter and impatient minor league catcher, and provides the heart of the film. Like any ballplayer, he longed to make it to the major leagues, but his career has stalled out. Watching his interactions with LaLoosh are hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking. We sympathize with Davis as he realizes his dream is not going to come true.
What is the best moment in the film? Davis' argument with an umpire. After a bad call, he says the words that lead to an automatic ejection (which cannot be printed in a family newspaper). It makes me laugh every time.
Lisa Grouette, Photographer/Reporter
What is your favorite sports movie, and why? Happy Gilmore. Because it’s absolutely hysterical, and has the best one-liners.
What is the movies cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? There’s a little bit of cheese, but not super cheesy…like 5?
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? The best character is the big, tall guy…I don’t know if his character even has a name. He’s more of a villain-ish. But he’s the best.
What is the best moment in the film? The best moment in the film is Happy Gilmore getting the crap beat out of him by Bob Barker.
Grace Zaplatynsky, Reporter
What is your favorite sports movie, and why? “The Cutting Edge,” which was made in 1992 and deals in doubles figure skating.
It’s about a fantastic figure skater, Kate, who needs a male partner to be in the doubles competition, which is the area she was trained in. However, she is a stuck-up little princess who thinks she is perfect and any potential doubles partner never makes the cut with her. Until she meets Doug.
Doug is an ex-hockey player from Minnesota who had to quit hockey because an injury on the ice during an Olympic game caused him to lose part of his vision. However, he doesn’t want to give up skating, though no hockey team will add him to their roster, so when Kate’s coach approaches Doug as a last resort, Doug grudgingly accepts trying out figure skating.
The whole movie is about Doug and Kate learning more about each other and working together to compete in the figure skating competitions leading up to the Olympics, with some romance sprinkled in.
What is the movies cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? Cheesiness is maybe an 8? The character’s bickering is fantastic, and since it is partly romance and sports it’s easy to anticipate what will happen (though not at the Hallmark movie level).
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? My favorite character is Doug, because he is always quick-witted when talking with Kate and doesn’t quick despite Kate repeatedly giving him a hard time. “Toe pick!”
What is the best moment in the film? The pachinko practice scene, when they’re practicing a special move for their set. The move is extremely difficult, and though Kate gets hurt a lot they still continue to work at it and practice to try to get it right. For me, that scene is a true testament to their characters and, their resilience and their love of the sport.
Molly Adamson, Community Editor
What is your favorite sports movie, and why? Rudy. My family named our old dog Rudy, and when he was just a puppy we would watch that movie as a family and he would always cock his head as if asking “Me?” when it got to the part where the crowd starts chanting Rudy’s name.
What is the movies cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? 4.
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? Rudy is the best character. Yes he’s the main character but he’s lovable enough that you want to cheer him on.
What is the best moment in the film? The big moment when everyone is cheering his name.
Chris Zoeller, Photographer/Reporter
What is your favorite sports movie and why? I'll have to go with Major League. It's one of the most quotable baseball movies and the whole cast has great comedic moments throughout the flick. No one can tell me that they can watch a ballgame on TV, see a pitch outside the strike zone and not hear Bob Uecker's iconic voice say "juuuuuust a bit outside."
What is the movie's cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? Relatively low at one or two. Now, on a scale for lowbrow comedy, this movie is batting a thousand.
Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? Can an inanimate object be the best character, because all you have to say is "Jobu" to get me laughing. However, Pedro Cerrano steals every scene with his deadpan humor.
What is the best moment in the film? When veteran catcher Jake Taylor, who has bad knees, calls his shot into the outfield bleachers in the final scene of the movie, only to leg out a bunt single for the winning RBI and the pennant.
