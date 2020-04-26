Globe Gazette newsroom picks favorite sports movies

The whole movie is about Doug and Kate learning more about each other and working together to compete in the figure skating competitions leading up to the Olympics, with some romance sprinkled in.

What is the movies cheesiness level, on a scale of 1-10? Cheesiness is maybe an 8? The character’s bickering is fantastic, and since it is partly romance and sports it’s easy to anticipate what will happen (though not at the Hallmark movie level).

Who is the best character? Are they lovable or a villain? My favorite character is Doug, because he is always quick-witted when talking with Kate and doesn’t quick despite Kate repeatedly giving him a hard time. “Toe pick!”

What is the best moment in the film? The pachinko practice scene, when they’re practicing a special move for their set. The move is extremely difficult, and though Kate gets hurt a lot they still continue to work at it and practice to try to get it right. For me, that scene is a true testament to their characters and, their resilience and their love of the sport.

Molly Adamson, Community Editor