The basketball season is finally in full swing, and with it comes some intriguing matchups as we enter the season’s second full week.
This week, the Globe Gazette Game of the Week is Saturday’s cross-town rivalry matchup between Algona and Bishop Garrigan.
Garrigan is coming off of a roller-coaster 2018-2019 season that saw the school relieve head coach Harry Condoleon of his head coaching duties on the eve of the postseason opener, and the team advance to the state quarterfinals, where the Golden Bears ultimately lost to Montezuma, 78-65.
Now, with coach Mark Meister entering his first full season at the helm, the Golden Bears have a good chance at going even further in 2020.
Gone for the Golden Bears is 6-foot-6 inch T.J. Schnurr, who led the team with 435 total points and 16.7 points per game. Back are the Winkel brothers – Cade and Angelo.
Cade is a 6-foot-4 basketball commit to Briar Cliff University and will be expected to use his "excellent" passing skills to help feed the Golden Bears' high-powered offense.
While the Golden Bears are missing their top leading scorer and rebounder from last season in Schnurr, Angelo Winkel should provide plenty of points and boards for the Bears.
The 6-foot-9 post player was second on the team with 398 total points last season, and second with 227 total rebounds. Angelo provides a dangerous weapon for Garrigan, as all he seemingly has to do to score points is get the ball near the basket, lift his long arms and push the ball into the hoop. Angelo’s skills are being pursued by several Division I schools, including Iowa and UNI.
Garrigan will be facing cross-town rival Algona, which finished last season with a 12-11 record. The Bulldogs return both of their top two leading scorers from last season, in seniors Collin Bleich and Wyatt Wegener.
Bleich led the Bulldogs with 344 points and 15 points per game last season, while Wegener had 226 total points. Top rebounder Jason Cecil also returns after leading Algona last season in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
For Garrigan, the matchup will be another test at how the team can click after losing a top player like Schnurr. So far, they seem to be doing OK. The Golden Bears are currently 3-0, with an average margin of victory of 43 points, and are eighth in the state with 282 points.
With the Winkel brothers both returning, along with strong players like seniors John Joyce and Marcus Plathe to provide some depth, the Golden Bears have a very good shot at another state tournament run.
Against Algona, Bishop Garrigan should win convincingly. Expect a few slam dunks from Angelo Winkel, and a few 3-pointers from Joyce, as the Golden Bears roll to yet another victory.
Score prediction: Bishop Garrigan 65, Algona 48
