NAME: Josef Smith
SCHOOL: West Hancock Eagles
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Running back/receiver
STATS: The dual threat running back and receiver had 184 yards on 11 carries (16.7 yards per carry average) and three touchdowns on the ground in West Hancock's 38-14 Friday victory over IKM-Manning in the first round of the IHSAA Class A football playoffs. The senior also scored two 2-point conversions for a total of 22 points. On the season, Smith is just 13 yards of reaching the 1,000-yard season milestone with 987 yards on 101 carries. He has 13 rushing TDs, including a long of 72 yards Friday night. Smith also leads the Eagles with 193 yards on 10 catches for the run-heavy team and has five touchdown catches.
FROM THE COACH: The Eagles utilize a three running back attack, with senior Tate Hagen, senior Josef Smith and junior Cole Kelly. "We have three talented running backs. Our offensive line is very experienced and talented and opens a lot of holes for them." – West Hancock coach Mark Sanger
NOTE: The Globe Gazette Athlete of the Week is a new Friday feature to bring our readers even more prep coverage. We are asking coaches to email nominations to sports@globegazette.com no later than Tuesday each week. Please include the student-athlete's name, year in school and sport, including position played; complete stats from the following week's game(s); and a comment about the importance of the student-athlete's efforts in the game(s).
