NAME: Maddie Hubka
SCHOOL: West Fork Warhawks
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Defensive specialist/outside hitter
STATS: Maddie Hubka has helped lead the Warhawk Volleyball team over the last week. In eight matches, Hubka led the team with 89 digs and had success on 95 of 102 serve attempts, including seven aces. During the Warhawks' home triangular Monday night, West Fork took down Clarksville 25-16, 24-26, 15-1 with Maddie serving 14 consecutive points to close out the decisive set. In the night's final match, the Warhawks defeated Belmond-Klemme 25-16, 24-26, 15-13 as Hubka led the way in the clutch again, serving the game's final four points, including two aces, as West Fork came back from a 13-11 deficit to defeat the Broncos.
FROM THE COACH: "Maddie is an athlete coaches dream of having. She is a fighter and continued to push through the entire volleyball season with a herniated disc in her back, which is almost unbearable for the average person to sit there, let alone come away with the week she did. She is a true inspiration to our entire team and has led our team to victory on numerous occasions because of her countless, selfless drive. She risks her body on every play whether it’s in practice or a game, which makes her a girl you don’t want to go without. She played full rotation as a 5-foot-4 sophomore and continues to impress upon any opponent we have. On top of her humble character, Maddie always gives her best and will stop at nothing short of it. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete." – West Fork volleyball coach Abbee Dickman
NOTE: The Globe Gazette Athlete of the Week is a new Friday feature to bring our readers even more prep coverage. We are asking coaches to email nominations to sports@globegazette.com no later than Tuesday each week. Please include the student-athlete's name, year in school and sport, including position played; complete stats from the following week's game(s); and a comment about the importance of the student-athlete's efforts in the game(s).
