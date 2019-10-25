NAME: Thor Maakestad
SCHOOL: Osage Green Devils
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Receiver
You have free articles remaining.
STATS: Maakestad caught nine passes for 204 yards (school record) and five touchdowns (school record) last Friday. The senior became the most productive receiver in school history by amassing 1,444 total yards. Last year, he tied the career TD reception mark – including a school-record 99-yard catch – with 13 and this year he's scored nine more. This year, Maakestad has 569 yards and nine TDs on 25 catches.
FROM THE COACH: "The week prior, Thor took a bad hit and had to leave the game at halftime. I'd never been so worried about a player as I was that night. It was a scary situation. It's one of the more emotional football memories I'll have. His tests came back negative and he recuperated from a whiplash injury, more or less. Watching him operate at such peak efficiency and explosiveness the next week was special for our coaching staff and team. Thor treats everyone with kindness and respect, and he's our vocal leader as a captain. He's someone parents should want their kids to look up to. As we've watched him through high school, he's continued to work his craft, and I hope we get a chance to watch him play at the next level if he decides that path is for him. Not bad for a guy who played tackle in middle school. – Osage head coach Matt Finn
NOTE: The Globe Gazette Athlete of the Week is a new Friday feature to bring our readers even more prep coverage. We are asking coaches to email nominations to sports@globegazette.com no later than Tuesday each week. Please include the student-athlete's name, year in school and sport, including position played; complete stats from the following week's game(s); and a comment about the importance of the student-athlete's efforts in the game(s).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.