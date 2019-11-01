NAME: Jeffrey Skogen Jr.
SCHOOL: Mason City Mohawks
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Receiver/Defensive Back/Punter
You have free articles remaining.
STATS: Skogen "had a great game on all sides of the ball" to help Mason city earn its first win in two years. On offense, the senior receiver had six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Skogen led the Mohawks with 10 tackles.
FROM THE COACH: "(Jeffrey) made crucial catches and broke away for a 30-yard run for a touchdown after the catch. He also led the team in tackles helping us in a second half comeback win. Jeffrey has been a leader on the field for us all year. He has stepped into many different roles on the field and has been able to help put our team in a much better position. Each game he brought a confidence in the ability to be successful. Last Friday, we made several key receptions in traffic in our comeback win to break our long losing streak. He also was able to use his leg and poise in the punting game to help change field position, especially in the first half. Defensively he brings a toughness to our secondary. He has made several big reads and tackles throughout the year and capped it off with a 10 tackle performance on senior night. Jeffrey was a big part of our team growth throughout the year." – Mason City head coach Jeffrey Skogen Jr.
NOTE: The Globe Gazette Athlete of the Week is a new Friday feature to bring our readers even more prep coverage. We are asking coaches to email nominations to sports@globegazette.com no later than Tuesday each week. Please include the student-athlete's name, year in school and sport, including position played; complete stats from the following week's game(s); and a comment about the importance of the student-athlete's efforts in the game(s).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.