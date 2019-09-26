NAME: Jaden O'Brien-Green
SCHOOL: Clear Lake Lions
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Running Back
You have free articles remaining.
STATS: Against rival Mason City last week in the Lions' homecoming game, O'Brien-Green had a career night rushing for 225 yards on 15 carries, with three rushing touchdowns. He shattered his previous career best of 196 yards. The junior running back leads the Clear Lake running game with 516 yards in four games this season. In his last three games, O'Brien-Green has rushed for 143, 116 and 225 yards and is averaging 10.8 yards per carry this season.
FROM THE COACH: "Jaden is the quiet warrior of our team. He doesn't say a whole lot just goes out and produces. He has some of the best balance and vision of any running back I've worked with. He is a special young man. The balance he provides our team is vital to our success." – Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries
NOTE: The Globe Gazette Athlete of the Week is a new Friday feature to bring our readers even more prep coverage. We are asking coaches to email nominations to sports@globegazette.com no later than Tuesday each week. Please include the student-athlete's name, year in school and sport, including position played; complete stats from the following week's game(s); and a comment about the importance of the student-athlete's efforts in the game(s).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.