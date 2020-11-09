Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Volleyball Team

DANI JOHNSON, Osage

The Green Devils 6-foot-1 hard hitter proved herself to be a fearsome player for opposing teams to face. Johnson finished the season with 355 kills, tops on a Green Devils team that placed second in Class 3A with 1,166.

Not only a force on offense, Johnson finished third on the team with 30 blocks on the year, and placed second with 226 total digs. She also led the team with 52 aces, eighth-best in the state.

Johnson also became the school’s all-time leader in kills earlier this season, and was named the Class 3A state all tournament team captain after her 16 kill performance in the Green Devils’ 3-0 win over Mount Vernon in the state title game.

ELLIE BOBINET, Osage

The standout setter was a key cog in the dominant machine that was the Osage offense. After breaking out in last year’s 44 game season with 1,189 assists, Bobinet put up 952 in 34 games this year, fourth-most in the state, and second in Class 3A. Bobinet had assist totals of 38, 44, and 39 in the state tournament, which earned her a spot on the Class 3A state all-tournament team.

PAIGE KISLEY, Osage