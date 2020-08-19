Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Softball Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The softball season is over, and the trophies have been handed out. In Iowa, we were lucky to even get the chance to have a summer sports season this year, and now that the season has come to an end, fans across the state can look back on this strange, shortened season with fondness.

After a spring of COVID-19 caused disappointment and heartbreak, North Iowa’s softball players took advantage of every moment they spent on the field. Several area teams made the trip to Fort Dodge, and while no area teams ended up winning state titles, they can be proud of their perseverance and success in this most bizarre year.

The following list is the Globe Gazette’s 2020 All-Area Softball Team, along with a player and coach of the year.

Madisyn Kelley, Sophomore, Central Springs

Kelley, the Panthers’ sophomore catcher, proved to be an invaluable player on offense. Kelley hit .552 on the season, with a .682 on-base percentage and a 1.052 slugging percentage, with eight homers and 26 RBI.

Awards: Class 2A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team