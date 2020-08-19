Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Softball Team

The softball season is over, and the trophies have been handed out. In Iowa, we were lucky to even get the chance to have a summer sports season this year, and now that the season has come to an end, fans across the state can look back on this strange, shortened season with fondness.
After a spring of COVID-19 caused disappointment and heartbreak, North Iowa’s softball players took advantage of every moment they spent on the field. Several area teams made the trip to Fort Dodge, and while no area teams ended up winning state titles, they can be proud of their perseverance and success in this most bizarre year.
The following list is the Globe Gazette’s 2020 All-Area Softball Team, along with a player and coach of the year.
Madisyn Kelley, Sophomore, Central Springs
Kelley, the Panthers’ sophomore catcher, proved to be an invaluable player on offense. Kelley hit .552 on the season, with a .682 on-base percentage and a 1.052 slugging percentage, with eight homers and 26 RBI.
Awards: Class 2A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Kaylea Fessler, Sophomore, Central Springs
Fessler was a valuable part of the Panthers’ state tournament squad, with valuable contributions at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. As a pitcher, Fessler sported a .183 opponent batting average, but it was at the plate where she really shined. The sophomore finished with a team-high 28 RBI, with a .479 batting average, a .552 on-base percentage, and an .822 slugging mark with five homers.
Awards: Class 2A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Cooper Klaahsen, Freshman, Central Springs
Klaahsen had big shoes to fill this season after replacing Panthers’ great Hannah Ausenhus as the team’s starting pitcher. But the Central Springs’ freshman proved that the team should be in good hands for the next several years. Klaahsen started 20 of the team’s 21 games, posting a .213 opponent batting average, a 2.02 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, with 118 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 86.2 innings pitched.
Awards: Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Kameryn Etherington, Senior, Algona
Etherington was a spectacular force for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. At the plate, she hit .641/.767/1.256 with six homers and 17 RBI. As a pitcher, Etherington put up a 0.98 ERA in 99 innings of work, with a 0.60 WHIP, a .124 opponent batting average and 150 strikeouts compared to just 13 walks.
Awards: Class 3A All-State First Team, North Central All-Conference First Team
Paige Leininger, Senior, Newman Catholic
Leininger was a major part of the Knights’ success this season, with solid seasons as both a pitcher and a hitter. Leininger hit .449 and finished with a team-high 40 RBI and 11 doubles. In the circle, Leininger held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average, and finished 63 strikeouts, a 1.83 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP in 114.2 innings pitched. Leininger finished as the program’s career leader in doubles, RBI, and batting average.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Lily Castle, Senior, Newman Catholic
The Knights’ left-handed shortstop finished her high school career with an outstanding season at the plate. Castle hit .439 for the year, with a team-high .589 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage, with a team-high 22 walks. Castle set team records for single-season home runs, career triples, career hits, career runs, and career walks.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Hailey Worman, Senior, Newman Catholic
The Knights’ senior catcher led the team with an impressive .522 batting average, along with a .550 on-base percentage, and a .667 slugging percentage. Worman’s 26 RBI were second-most on the team. In her career at Newman Catholic, Worman set team records for put-outs by a catcher, and is also the team’s only first baseman to ever go an entire season without committing an error.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar
Anderson was the spark for the Saints on offense, with a .435 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage, and a slugging percentage of .532. Anderson led the team with 27 hits, including two doubles, and two triples. Anderson helped lead St. Ansgar to a 10-7 season that saw the team fall in the regional semifinals.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Second Team, Top of Iowa East First Team
Leah Grimm, Freshman, Osage
The Green Devils’ freshman had a spectacular breakout season at the plate this year. Of Grimm’s 17 base hits this season, 12 of them were for extra bases. Grimm put up a .378 batting average, a .509 on-base percentage, and a .956 slugging mark, with six homers and 16 RBI.
Awards: Class 2A All-State Third Team, Top of Iowa East Second Team
Sami Miller, Senior, Mason City
The Mohawks senior shortstop finished up her high school career in grand fashion, with a team-high .400 batting average, a .512 on-base percentage, and a slugging mark of .657. She also finished with a team-best three homers and 16 RBI.Miller was the driving force behind a Mohawks’ team that made it to the Regional Championship game, which the team lost to Charles City, 10-6.
Awards: Class 4A All-State Third Team, CIML Iowa All Conference First Team
Sara Faber, Senior, Clear Lake
As with every other sport she played, the Lions’ senior put up some impressive numbers this season. In 55 at-bats, Faber batte .455 with a .500 on-base percentage and a slugging mark of .618. She put up a team-high 14 RBI, and her 25 hits were the second-most on the squad. She was also successful on 12 of 13 stolen base attempts.
Awards: Class 3A All-State Second Team, North Central All-Conference First Team
Julia Merfeld, Senior, Clear Lake
Merfeld showed an impressive ability to hit for extra bases, finishing with 11 extra-base hits on the year. She finished the season with a .452 average, a ,469 on-base percentage, and a team-high .694 slugging percentage.
Awards: North Central All-Conference First Team
Lisabeth Fiser, Senior, Charles City
Fiser had a team-high 32 hits this season and proved to be a dangerous presence on the basepaths, going a perfect 23-for-23 in stolen bases. Her 14 RBI were the second-most for the Comets. She also batted .464, with a .479 on-base percentage, and a .580 slugging mark.
Awards: Class 4A All-State First Team, Northeast Iowa All-Conference First Team
Ashlyn Hoeft, Sophomore, Charles City
In the absence this season of power hitting shortstop Rachel Chambers, Ashlyn Hoeft stepped up and provided the Comets with power. Of her 20 base hits, nine of them were for extra-bases, with six home runs and a team-high 20 RBI. Her .759 slugging percentage was a team-high.
Awards: Class 4A All-State Third Team, Northeast Iowa All-Conference First Team
Mackenzie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
The Golden Bears' senior was an RBI machine this year, finishing with a team-high 25 RBI and five home runs, in addition to her .406 batting average, .472 on-base percentage, and a .719 slugging percentage.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team
Madison Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
The other Meister twin finished off her high school career with a spectacular performance in 2020. Meister led the team with 38 hits and hit .543/.570/.814. Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team
Ann Horstman, Junior, West Hancock
- With a .515 batting average, a .556 OBP, and a .697 slugging percentage, Horstman was a bright spot in a tough year for the Eagles. Horstman had five extra base-hits for the Eagles, with a team-high 14 RBI.
Awards: Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team
Kayla Carroll, Senior, Rockford
- In a bumpy year for the Warriors on the field, Carroll provided plenty of thump. The senior finished with a team-high 20 hits on the season, with a .408 batting average, a .453 OBP, and a .571 slugging percentage.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Third Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Madison Mauer, Freshman, Riceville
- Mauer broke out in a big way for the Wildcats with a team-high 26 hits on the season, with a batting average of .448, an OBP of .508, and a slugging mark of .552. She was especially valuable on the bases, with 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Third Team
Globe Gazette Player of the Year: Kameryn Etherington, Algona
Coach of the Year: Belinda Nelson, Central Springs
After losing her top player, Hannah Ausenhus, to graduation this past season, Nelson’s Central Springs team didn’t seem to miss a beat. The young Panther’s team rode the arms of their lefty-righty pitcher combo, and the strong bat of Madisyn Kelley to the program’s sixth consecutive state tournament berth. With every starter slated to return, this team looks strong headed into 2021.
