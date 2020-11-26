Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Football Team

Winter sports are upon us, and it is time to officially shut the door on the wild, crazy experience that was the 2020 Fall Sports season. We all saw plenty of great football over these past few months, and there was no shortage of special student-athletes to watch.
The following list is the 2020 Globe Gazette All-Area Football Team. There are undoubtedly some great players that are not on this list, but to keep this list at a manageable level, we chose the following players. Congratulations to all who were selected.
Carter Thomas, Mason City
One of the most explosive players in North Iowa, Thomas led the Mohawks with 31 receptions, 493 yards, and four touchdowns this season. He was an effective defender as well, with 12 solo tackles and two interceptions. Thomas’s blazing speed was a key factor in several Mason City victories this year.
Ben Pederson, Mason City
Pederson has long been considered one of the elite lineman in Iowa, and the future Division I commit was a crucial part in protecting the Mohawks’ unique two-quarterback offense. With Pederson back after missing all of 2019 to a knee injury, the Mason City offense improved its total rushing yardage from 562 yards to 1,131.
Tyres Green, Clear Lake
The senior defensive back and wide receiver was a jack-of-all-trades player for the Clear Lake football team this season. On offense, Green had 29 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Green had 19 total tackles and an interception. His efforts earned him all-district honors for the second straight year.
Ty Fisher, Clear Lake
The senior linebacker was an anchor at the second level of Clear Lake’s defense. Fisher led the team in total tackles and five sacks. His 66.5 total tackles was good for 11th-most in Class 2A. He was all over the field all season long, and was honored as an all-district selection.
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Jordan Severs, a senior defensive back at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, was one of the best defenders in the state. He seemed to have a knack for the football, as his seven interceptions were tied for first in Class 2A and sixth out of all classes. He also chipped in for 17 total tackles and a tackle for loss. Severs was named a Second Team Class 2A All-State Selection.
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
The senior running back had one of the best seasons in St. Ansgar history. He rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns and had 55 tackles on defense. Cole helped the Saints get back to the UNI-Dome for the second straight season, and became St. Ansgar's new all-time career rushing leader along the way while earning a spot on the Class A All-State First Team.
Alex Hansen, St. Ansgar
Big fellas up front rarely get any love, but the senior lineman from St. Ansgar deserves it. Hansen was a part of a group that rushed for 3,697 yards on the ground this season – the fourth-most rushing yards in a season in school history. Defensively, Hansen also added four tackles for loss and was named to the Class A All-State Third Team.
Carter Salz, St. Ansgar
The senior running back and linebacker was outstanding on both sides of the ball. As a rusher, Salz was a physical force that carried the ball 150 times for 744 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, Salz led the team with 57 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Salz was selected as a Class A All-State Second Teamer.
Sage Hulshizer, St. Ansgar
Rounding out St. Ansgar’s selections is senior lineman and kicker Sage Hulshizer. As mentioned before, lineman rarely get love, but Hulshizer gets special mention for his ability to put the ball through the uprights. He went 53 for 55 on extra point attempts and made two field goals this season. Defensively, he had 28.5 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks and made the Class A All-State First Team.
Kayden Ames, West Fork
After switching from wide receiver to quarterback for his senior year, Kayden Ames balled out this season. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 1,585 yards and 22 touchdowns, and ran for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. His dynamic ability with both his arm and his legs earned him a spot on the Class A All-State Second Team.
Ren Heimer, West Fork
Ames’ favorite target this season was senior wide receiver Ren Heimer. The pass-catcher had 25 catches for 621 yards and eight touchdowns this year – including a season-long 89 yard touchdown catch and run. He was able to stretch the field multiple times as a deep ball target for his quarterback. Heimer was solid in other phases of the game as well, making 25 of 28 extra points. Heimer earned a place on the Class A All-State Second Team.
Justice Jones, Rockford
The dual-threat senior led the Warriors in both rushing and receiving yards, with 136 carries for 793 yards on the ground, with 11 touchdowns, and also contributing 30 receptions for 359 yards. Jones was also a threat on defense and special teams, with 51.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a team-high two interceptions, along with two kick returns and one punt return for a touchdown.
Max Burt, Newman Catholic
The Knights' sophomore quarterback had his breakout season in 2020, with 1,474 yards through the air, with 14 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 64.8 percent. He could also run, with 61 carries for 234 yards and five scores. On defense, Burt led the team with 63.5 tackles.
James Jennings, Newman Catholic
The former Mohawk broke out in his first year with the Knights, catching 27 passes for 489 yards on offense, snagging four interceptions on offense, with 559 total yards on special teams.
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills
Bacon was possibly the most dominant and disruptive defensive force in the state. Bacon's 103 tackles on the season were tops in Class A, and third in any class. His 90 solo tackles was a state-high. As the leader of the Lake Mills "Three-Headed Monster" at linebacker, Bacon capped off high school with a career season. Bacon was named the Class A All-State Captain and Player of the Year.
Casey Hanson, Lake Mills
-The Bulldogs' running back gave the team a spark on offense, with 121 carries for 919 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns, while also giving Lake Mills 21.5 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, on defense. Hanson was named Second Team All-State.
Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills
With 58.5 total tackles, 1 team high 13.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks this season, Wagner was a defensive force for the Bulldogs. Another member of the "Three-Headed Monster", Wagner was named Second Team All-State.
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett
Varner was a Vikings' standout on both sides of the ball. On offense, he finished with 104 rushes for 674 yards, and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he tied for the team lead with 66.5 tackles, with 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
The senior running back was a machine on offense for the Cardinals, rushing for 819 yards and 13 touchdowns on 186 carries. On defense, Pringnitz had 36 tackles, four for loss, with one sack and one interception.
Colin Muller, Osage
The Green Devils senior bounced back from a tough start to the season to throw for 1,579 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 12 of those coming over the final three games of the seasoon. Muller finished as the area's second-leading passer, behind only Kayden Ames.
Spencer Mooberry, Osage
The Division I wrestling commit finished his football career in impressive fashion. He led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 436 and 538 yards, respectively. Mooberry scored nine touchdowns, and also had 40.5 tackles on defense, to help push the Green Devils to the second round of the state playoffs.
Cole Kelly, West Hancock
The Eagles' No. 1 running back became a standout this year, with 224 carries for 1,890 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns, tied for fourth-most in the state. Kelly also had a team-high 5.5 sacks on defense, with 11.5 tackles for loss. Kelly was named to the All-State Second Team for his efforts.
Matthew Francis, West Hancock
Francis was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. He was the team's second running back behind Kelly, and finished with 642 yards on 87 carries and seven rushing touchdowns. On defense, he led the Eagles with 67 tackles, and was named to the All-State Second Team.
Braden Walk, West Hancock
Walk was one of the most explosive kick returners in the entire state. Walk had 10 kick returns for 402 yards, and tied for the state lead with four kickoff returns for touchdowns. Walk also had the Eagles' only two touchdown receptions on the season, and had a team-high four interceptions. Walk was also named to the All-State Second Team.
Tanner Thompson, West Hancock
Thompson has been a crucial piece of the Eagles' offensive line over the past several years, and was a crucial piece this year of a West Hancock offense that rushed for 3,570 total yards, the third-most in the state. Thompson also had seven tackles for loss on defense, and was named a Second Team All-State selection.
Reese Moore, Forest City
The Indians' standout athlete finished the season with 705 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, with three sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss on defense. Moore was named to the Class 2A All-State Third Team.
Offensive Player of the Year: Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills
Coach of the Year: Drew Clevenger, St. Ansgar
