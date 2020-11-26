Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Football Team

The senior defensive back and wide receiver was a jack-of-all-trades player for the Clear Lake football team this season. On offense, Green had 29 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Green had 19 total tackles and an interception. His efforts earned him all-district honors for the second straight year.

Ty Fisher, Clear Lake

The senior linebacker was an anchor at the second level of Clear Lake’s defense. Fisher led the team in total tackles and five sacks. His 66.5 total tackles was good for 11th-most in Class 2A. He was all over the field all season long, and was honored as an all-district selection.

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Jordan Severs, a senior defensive back at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, was one of the best defenders in the state. He seemed to have a knack for the football, as his seven interceptions were tied for first in Class 2A and sixth out of all classes. He also chipped in for 17 total tackles and a tackle for loss. Severs was named a Second Team Class 2A All-State Selection.

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar