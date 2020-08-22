Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Baseball Team

School starts this week for high school students across the state of Iowa, which means that the strange season that was the summer of 2020 has come to an end. It wasn’t quite as full of summer fun as past years, with COVID-19 putting a bit of a damper on the usual festivities.

But we did get the chance to watch baseball this year, and there were lots of moments of fun and glory on the diamond. It was the first year since 2016 that the Newman Catholic Knights didn’t come away as state champions, but that doesn’t take away from the spectacular season they had as the only area team to make it to the state tournament. Several other area teams like Mason City, Forest City, and St. Ansgar also had seasons worthy of fond memories.