Globe Gazette 2020 All-Area Baseball Team

School starts this week for high school students across the state of Iowa, which means that the strange season that was the summer of 2020 has come to an end. It wasn’t quite as full of summer fun as past years, with COVID-19 putting a bit of a damper on the usual festivities.
But we did get the chance to watch baseball this year, and there were lots of moments of fun and glory on the diamond. It was the first year since 2016 that the Newman Catholic Knights didn’t come away as state champions, but that doesn’t take away from the spectacular season they had as the only area team to make it to the state tournament. Several other area teams like Mason City, Forest City, and St. Ansgar also had seasons worthy of fond memories.
A lot of players put up spectacular numbers this season, and this list unfortunately can’t hold them all. The following list is the Globe Gazette’s 2020 All-Area Baseball Team.
Avery Mellman, Senior, Mason City
The Mohawks’ star shortstop finished up his high school career with yet another great season. In addition to his dazzling work in the field, Mellman hit .299, with a .426 on-base percentage, and a .558 slugging mark this year. Of his 23 hits, 11 were for extra-bases, including six doubles and four homers. For his efforts, Mellman was named to the IHSBCA All-Star Team. Mellman will play baseball at Division I South Dakota State.
Awards: Class 4A North Central All-District Second Team, CIML All-Conference First Team
Carter Thomas, Sophomore, Mason City
Mason City’s speedy outfielder cemented himself as a big piece of the team’s future with a breakout year. Thomas led the team with 36 hits, and had a team-high .456 batting average and .506 on-base percentage while stealing a team-high 21 bases.
Awards: IHSBCA Class 4A All-State Third Team, Class 4A North Central All-District Second Team, CIML All-Conference First Team
Alex Gold, Junior, Mason City
Gold had a spectacular season both at the plate and on the mound for the Mohawks. Gold hit .346/.407/.642 with four home runs and a team-high 20 RBI. On the mound, Gold put up a 1.37 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, and finished with a team-high 50 strikeouts.
Awards: CIML All-Conference First Team
Bradley Vaith, Senior, Mason City
Vaith was close to unhittable for the Mohawks this season, with a 1.15 WHIP, a 2.01 ERA, and a .209 opponent batting average in 41 innings pitched. Vaith allowed 15 walks this season, compared to 41 strikeouts. Vaith and Gold provided a 1-2 pitching punch that took the Mohawks to the substate championship game.
Awards: CIML All-Conference First Team
Sam Kratz, Senior, Newman Catholic
Kratz allowed just two earned runs all season, and finished with a 0.37 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 38 innings of work. Opponents hit just .130 against Kratz, who walked just 13 batters and struck out a team-high 74 batters.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Second Team, Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Max Burt, Freshman, Newman Catholic
Burt finished the season tied for the state-lead with 43 RBI, and his six home runs ranked fourth in Iowa. Burt led the team with 37 base hits, 17 of which went for extra-bases. Burt hit .435, with a .547 OBP and a .788 slugging percentage.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Doug Taylor, Freshman, Newman Catholic
The Knights’ Iowa commit became an ace this season, and started the state championship game for the second consecutive season. Taylor held opposing batters to a .130 batting average, with 0.74 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. Taylor allowed just four earned runs and struck out 56 hitters.
Awards: Class 1A All-State First Team, Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Reese Moore, Sophomore, Forest City
Moore bounced back from an uneven freshman season to became one of the best players in Iowa. Moore’s eight home runs were the second-most in the state, and his 35 RBI and batting average of .585 were both good for fourth in Iowa. Moore also led the state with a 1.390 slugging percentage, and his .767 OBP was second-best in the state. Of Moore’s 24 hits this season, 17 of them were for extra bases. Moore was also the Indians’ strongest pitcher, striking out 40 hitters and holding batters to a .131 average in 26 ⅓ innings of work.
Awards: Class 2A All-State Second Team, Class 2A Central All-District First Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team.
Casey Hanson, Junior, Lake Mills
The Bulldogs' junior emerged this year as one of the area’s most dominant pitchers. Hanson held opposing hitters to a .153 average this year and struck out 57 batters in 35 innings of work. Hanson allowed just four earned runs all season, and finished with a 0.80 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. Hanson also led the team with a .566 OBP, with a team-best 12 RBI.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Third Team, Class 1A Central All-District First Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team
Kellen Cameron, Junior, West Fork
In 28 ⅔ innings on the mound, Cameron was absolutely dominant. Opposing batters hit just .060 against West Fork’s ace. Cameron allowed just three runs and walked three hitters on the season, and finished with a 0.73 ERA and an 0.80 WHIP.
Awards: Class 1A Central All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Dalton Graff, Senior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Graff was the offensive centerpiece of a Cardinals team that finished in second place in the Top of Iowa West standings. Graff drove in a team-high 15 runs and led the team with 20 base hits, while hitting .444, with a .534 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging mark. Graff also led the Cardinals with 30 strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA and a .093 opponent average as a pitcher.
Awards: Class 2A Northeast All-District Second Team, Top of Iowa West All-Conference First team.
Kolton Lyman, Sophomore, Rockford
Lyman was an on-base machine for the Warriors this year, with a .481 batting average, a .565 on-base percentage, and a .712 slugging percentage, with a team-high 25 hits and 19 runs scored.
Awards: Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team.
Erik McHenry, Senior, Clear Lake
McHenry proved to be by far the Lions’ best hitter this season. McHenry led the team with a .347 batting average, a .522 on-base percentage, and a .490 slugging percentage, with a team-high 17 hits, 12 runs scored, and 11 RBI. McHenry also proved to be a patient hitter, drawing 15 walks. He also struck out 25 hitters and held opposing hitters to a .149 batting average on the mound.
Awards: Class 3A Central All-District Second Team, North Central All-Conference First Team
Carter Salz, Junior, St. Ansgar
Salz led the team in both batting average and on-base percentage in 2020, with respective marks of .368 and .513. His 21 base hits and 15 RBI were tied with teammate John May for the team lead. Salz also finished the team with a .491 slugging percentage, thanks to the seven doubles he contributed to the team’s cause.
Awards: Class 1A Northeast All-District Second Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Taylor Hillman, Junior, St. Ansgar
Hillman proved himself to be a bona-fide ace this season, finishing with a 1.22 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts compared to just six walks. In 28 ⅔ innings of work, Hillman allowed just five earned runs, while holding opposing hitters to a .149 average.
Awards: Top of Iowa East All-Conference Second Team
Mark Williams, Senior, St. Ansgar
Williams was a valuable piece for the Saints both at the plate and on the mound. Williams has a .442 OBP, with 17 hits and a team-high 27 runs scored. He was a terror on the basepaths, as he was successful on all 15 of his stolen base attempts. As a pitcher, he finished with 18 strikeouts and a 1.56 WHIP.
Awards: Class 1A All-State Third Team, Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Chase Berding, Sophomore, Central Springs
The Panthers’ breakout sophomore finished the year with a team-high 21 hits and 18 RBI, with a .375 average, a ,431 OBP, and an even .500 slugging percentage.
Awards: Class 1A Central All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Mason Hanft, Senior, Central Springs
Hanft put up a team-high with a .450 on-base percentage, as well as a .569 slugging average with his seven extra base hits. The speedy senior also finished the year a perfect 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts. His 18 hits and 11 RBI were good for second best on the team.
Awards: Class 1A Central All-District First Team, Top of Iowa East Second Team
Ethian Tasker, Junior, Northwood-Kensett
In 22 innings of work, Tasker held opposing hitters to a .233 batting average, while compiling a 1.91 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with 28 strikeouts. At the plate, Tasker had seven extra base hits, finishing with nine RBI, and a .523 OBP and .645 slugging percentage
Awards: Class 1A Northeast All-District Second Team, Top of Iowa East All-Conference First Team
Player of the Year: Reese Moore, Forest City
Coach of the Year: Alex Bohl, Newman Catholic
Bohl lost seven starters to graduation this past season, and still managed to lead his young team all the year back to the state title game. With the vast majority of his lineup returning in 2021, expect the Knights to make yet another run to Des Moines.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
