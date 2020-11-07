Globe Fab Five: North Iowa top 2020 cross country standouts named

Connell is an extremely decorated Comets’ athlete. She placed sixth in state last year in her first season as a wrestler, was a member of the past two Charles City softball teams that made it to the state tournament, and qualified for the state meet in all four years of high school. Connell, who was good friends with former Charles City athlete Logan Luft, ended the season as the No. 3 ranked runner in Class 3A, behind Paityn Noe and Shewaye Johnson of Ballard.

LYDIA MAAS, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Maas became a freshman phenom this season for the Bulldogs. Before reaching the postseason, Maas would oftentimes finish several minutes ahead of her next closest competitor. She finished fifth overall at the state qualifying meet, and placed eight at the state final meet with a time of 19:14.1. For any runner, her accomplishments would be impressive. For a freshman, they are staggering. Maas has three years to improve, and there is no limit to what she can accomplish in that time. Keep your eyes on Maas for the next few years.

KATELYN JOHNSTON, Osage