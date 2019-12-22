Girls wrestling grows in North Iowa despite delay in sanctioning

For now, Jennings is working toward the goal while expressing patience.

"We’re trying to get ahead before they sanction and have a team ready. So when we step on the mat, and they do sanction it, we’ll be ready to compete," he said. “I think it's going to happen. It's just a matter of how long it takes us to get to that point.”

Pittman said allowing girls to wrestle is not just about having another option for girls during winter sports, although it certainly helps.

"At our school, volleyball is a huge female sport," he said. "In the fall it’s volleyball and cross country. And then, in the winter, girls only have one option, basketball.

"It is great to boosting confidence of the young women we have in Iowa. Almost every kid I’ve coached so far, that is the number one thing that they say. 'I feel more confident in myself and what I’m able to do.'"

Jennings said he thinks it is important to include girls in wrestling.