GHV's Abby Christians searches for fourth straight state meet appearance

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) senior runner Abby Christians is a really good runner.
How good you ask?
Try winning the individual conference title two times, running with the boys in practice and now, she’s searching for her fourth straight appearance at the state meet in four years.
That good.
Despite this, Christians comes down hard on herself when things don’t go her way. She used to cry after every race during her sophomore year, and she stresses out before races to this day.
“Starting is the worst feeling in the world,” Christians said. “I don’t like standing there and waiting for the gun. That first mile I always just have that empty pit stomach feeling.”
But during the race? That’s where she thrives.
“I shut all my other worries out and that’s a big struggle for other runners who are always constantly fretting over other things when they’re running,” Christians said. “I just think I’m kind of immune to that and that’s just what makes me so mentally strong.”
After winning the Top of Iowa West Conference championship last week, Christians has her sights set on the state qualifier meet at Eagle Grove on Thursday. A top-five finish secures a fourth straight appearance at the state meet for her.
Christians has already won two meets at Eagle Grove this year. She knows the course and understands what she has to do in order to achieve her goal of four straight. But she’s not the only one who has goals for herself.
“For the meet on Thursday, my expectation for Abby is to place top five in the district,” GHV head coach Emberly Albertson said. “Hopefully run a PR at the course.”
Running a solid time and finishing near the top of every race isn’t something new to Christians. Of course, she’s done it in all four of her years on the cross country team.
For whatever reason, her times have dipped this year. Last year, she was running around the mid-19-minute mark. This year, her times sit around 21 minutes. Despite this, she’s still winning some meets and finishing near the top in others.
“Everyone has been doing a little bad on their times, it’s not just me,” Christians said. “But I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that it’s just the virus and things are just really crazy right now. I really just think that’s the best answer.”
Even though other runners are going through similar things, the drop in times has been difficult for Christians to take in this year.
“This season is definitely the hardest mentally for me, just because I haven’t been doing my best time-wise as I was last year,” Christians said.
While she’s spent much of her season worrying about her times, she’s also been able to gain perspective on the last year of participating in cross country.
“I’m really happy to be a senior and to be finishing up the year with people that support me and surround me with love when and after I run,” Christians said. “I’m just lucky to be finishing out here at Garner and doing the best that I can with people that love to support me”
Christians says she’s done with cross country once this season is over. She’s ready to move on. She wants to become a lawyer and, potentially, a judge in the future.
Although she’s ready for her running career to come to a close, she also admits she’ll miss the sport when it’s over.
“This sport has brought me my greatest accomplishments so far that I’ve made in my life,” Christians said. “Maybe I’ll make more accomplishments with law school and stuff like that. Right now, this is what I have to hang on to and these make me what I am.”
But before waving goodbye to the sport, Christians has one more accomplishment she can add to her resume. Thursday can’t come quick enough.
