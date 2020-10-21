GHV's Abby Christians searches for fourth straight state meet appearance

Christians has already won two meets at Eagle Grove this year. She knows the course and understands what she has to do in order to achieve her goal of four straight. But she’s not the only one who has goals for herself.

“For the meet on Thursday, my expectation for Abby is to place top five in the district,” GHV head coach Emberly Albertson said. “Hopefully run a PR at the course.”

Running a solid time and finishing near the top of every race isn’t something new to Christians. Of course, she’s done it in all four of her years on the cross country team.

For whatever reason, her times have dipped this year. Last year, she was running around the mid-19-minute mark. This year, her times sit around 21 minutes. Despite this, she’s still winning some meets and finishing near the top in others.

“Everyone has been doing a little bad on their times, it’s not just me,” Christians said. “But I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that it’s just the virus and things are just really crazy right now. I really just think that’s the best answer.”

Even though other runners are going through similar things, the drop in times has been difficult for Christians to take in this year.