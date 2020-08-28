Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pulls off win over rival West Hancock

Later, the Cardinals scored again thanks to a crucial mistake by West Hancock on an attempted punt. With 1:29 left in the third quarter, the snap to Eagles’ punter Cayson Barnes was low. Barnes went down to his knees to retrieve the ball, and the officials called him down at the three yard line, giving GHV first-and-goal. One play later, Knutson ran the ball in to give his team the eight-point lead.

The two teams battled for field position in the second half, but West Hancock couldn’t get the play it needed to stage a comeback.

Twice in the fourth, the Eagles offense went four-and-out, only to see the Cardinals do the same.

With 1:32 left in the game, sophomore Rylan Barnes intercepted a pass from GHV quarterback Kevin Meyers, to give the Eagles a first down at their own 35 yard line.

Barnes then threw the ball to Kelly for a 26-yard reception, to make it a 1st-and-10 at the 33-yard line. But the GHV defense held their ground yet again, as Barnes threw three straight incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs again, and secure the win for the Cardinals.