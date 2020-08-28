Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pulls off win over rival West Hancock

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) football team pulled off the win of the year on Friday night, and the season is only one week old.
GHV did what no other football team had managed to do in 658 days, as the Cardinals beat defending state champion, and No. 1 ranked West Hancock, 14-6, to take the crown in the 2020 battle of Hancock County.
The two rivals would not let each other get into a groove on offense. With 9:55 left in the second quarter, Eagles running back Cole Kelly ran the ball three yards into the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the year. After a missed PAT, the Eagles led, 6-0. That score would be all the offense the Eagles’ would muster.
With three minutes left in the first half, Cardinals’ running back Isaac Knutson ran the ball in for a touchdown on fourth-and-3. The team had been stopped at the goal line on each of the previous three plays, but a crucial offsides penalty on West Hancock gave GHV another chance, and the Cardinals took a one point lead.
The Eagles’ offense had chances to score, but mistakes took away the team’s momentum. The Eagles’ got the ball in good field position to begin the second half, as junior Kane Zeuhl returned the kickoff to the 39. But two plays later, the Eagles’ fumbled the ball away on first and 10 at the 50.
Later, the Cardinals scored again thanks to a crucial mistake by West Hancock on an attempted punt. With 1:29 left in the third quarter, the snap to Eagles’ punter Cayson Barnes was low. Barnes went down to his knees to retrieve the ball, and the officials called him down at the three yard line, giving GHV first-and-goal. One play later, Knutson ran the ball in to give his team the eight-point lead.
The two teams battled for field position in the second half, but West Hancock couldn’t get the play it needed to stage a comeback.
Twice in the fourth, the Eagles offense went four-and-out, only to see the Cardinals do the same.
With 1:32 left in the game, sophomore Rylan Barnes intercepted a pass from GHV quarterback Kevin Meyers, to give the Eagles a first down at their own 35 yard line.
Barnes then threw the ball to Kelly for a 26-yard reception, to make it a 1st-and-10 at the 33-yard line. But the GHV defense held their ground yet again, as Barnes threw three straight incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs again, and secure the win for the Cardinals.
“In North Iowa, there are two teams that have the greatest rivalry, and that is West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura,” Cardinals’ head coach Darrell Schumacher said. “I don’t care what anybody says. We have a great rivalry, and its always great to beat them. I’m sure they say the same thing when they beat us. We’re very proud of our young men.”
Kelly, who rushed for 1,184 yards last season, was held to 74 yards on the ground. The Cardinals also held the Eagles to the team’s fewest points since West Hancock’s 2018 opening game 7-0 loss against, yep, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Eagles’ head coach Mark Sanger attributed much of his team’s struggles to the team’s youth this season. Only one member of the team’s vaunted 2019 offensive line returned this season, and the team also lost its top two running backs to graduation.
“We played hard, I don’t fault our guys’ effort one bit,” Sanger said. “We just made too many mistakes to win against a good football team. You can’t put the ball on the ground, you can’t down the ball on the punt, you can’t have missed blocking assignments. When it all comes down to it, they had more plays than we did in the end. They won, we didn’t.”
West Hancock will play at Forest City next week, while GHV will play at St. Ansgar.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
