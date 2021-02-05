Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball drops overtime thriller to North Union

The first go-around between the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) girls basketball team and North Union needed an overtime period to decide the winner.
The second time around, not much was different.
The two evenly-matched teams played a close Top of Iowa West matchup in Garner on Friday night, but it was North Union who escaped with a 53-52 overtime win on GHV's senior night.
Down by eight points with two minutes left to go in overtime, the Cardinals fought back to make things close at the end of the game, but couldn't pull the comeback off.
"I'm just really proud of the fact that they didn't give up, even though they might have felt that the game was getting away from them there in overtime," GHV head coach Matt Frank said.
A slow start in the overtime period was similar to the way the game started for the Cardinals. North Union put on a good defensive effort in the first eight minutes to take a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.
It was much of the same throughout the second quarter, until junior Chloe Frank hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the score to 21-15 at the half.
The Cardinals took their first lead with two minutes left in the third quarter, and went into the final quarter up, 31-24.
The leads changed multiple times in the fourth quarter, and GHV had an opportunity to win the game. Tied at 43, the Cardinals came out of a timeout with 2.5 seconds left on the clock, but the game-winning shot fell short. That's when North Union stole the win in overtime.
Chloe Frank led the Cardinals with 21 points, while senior Jayden Frank had 11 points. Despite the loss, Jayden thinks there's positives to take away from the game.
"Knowing that we can compete for 32 minutes, plus more, because we've been in so many overtime games this year is good," Jayden said.
The Cardinals are now 11-8 and will play at 4:30 p.m. at home against Iowa Falls-Alden.
