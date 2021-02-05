Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball drops overtime thriller to North Union

The first go-around between the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) girls basketball team and North Union needed an overtime period to decide the winner.

The second time around, not much was different.

The two evenly-matched teams played a close Top of Iowa West matchup in Garner on Friday night, but it was North Union who escaped with a 53-52 overtime win on GHV's senior night.

Down by eight points with two minutes left to go in overtime, the Cardinals fought back to make things close at the end of the game, but couldn't pull the comeback off.

"I'm just really proud of the fact that they didn't give up, even though they might have felt that the game was getting away from them there in overtime," GHV head coach Matt Frank said.

A slow start in the overtime period was similar to the way the game started for the Cardinals. North Union put on a good defensive effort in the first eight minutes to take a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.

It was much of the same throughout the second quarter, until junior Chloe Frank hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the score to 21-15 at the half.