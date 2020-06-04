Game on: Belmond and Eagle Grove summer athletes allowed to play anywhere

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer might arrive for Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove student-athletes after all.

On Thursday, Dr. Ann Lebo, the director of Iowa's Department of Education, announced that baseball and softball players from the Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove school districts can play for any other school in the state this summer, as long as the program will accept them.

Lebo's decision waived participation requirements for student-athletes from both districts for the 2020 season.

Both Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme decided to not hold a summer sports season in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Belmond-Klemme's school board made the decision unanimously, while Eagle Grove did so by a 3-2 vote.

While players can play anywhere, no school is required to accept them. The cost of transportation from the student-athlete's home to their new team will fall on the student-athlete and their family.

Additionally, Meskwaki Settlement School will also be eligible to play for any willing schools around the state.

The student also must return to their original school after the season, or be declared ineligible. The Belmond-Klemme School District announced Dr. Lebo's order on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.