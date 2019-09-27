Anything can happen when West Hancock faces Bishop Garrigan.
But Friday night's District 3 match-up has even more meaning this year as the Eagles – the top-ranked team in Class A – are 4-0, and the Golden Bears are 3-1, tied with Belmond-Klemme one game behind in the district standings.
"Last year, it was a deciding game [in the district]," said West Hancock coach Mark Sanger. "When our teams meet, there always seem to be district implications."
The Golden Bears defeated the Eagles 28-14 last year, while West Hancock won a 2017 first round playoff game, 26-12.
Both coaches say those games have no bearing on this year's match-up at Bishop Garrigan as the teams seem to reload each year.
"One thing is for sure, the team that wins will have a hand up in the district," said Bishop Garrigan head coach Marty Wadle.
West Hancock has relied on the running game for as along as most can remember and Sanger said the Eagles intend to run right at Bishop Garrigan from the Wing-T offense Friday.
The Eagles utilize a three running back attack, with senior Tate Hagen, senior Josef Smith and junior Cole Kelly.
Hagen leads the Eagles with 678 yards rushing on 104 carries in four games. His 12 touchdowns are second only to St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert (15) in North Iowa.
The 6-foot-0, 205 pound back is coming off a big game last week against Forest City. Hagen ran the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Kelly has 451 yards on 52 carries and is averaging 8.7 yards per carry, which is second to Smith's 9.1 yards per carry. Smith has 405 yards on 47 carries this season.
Kelly matched Hagen's effort against the Indians last week with 116 yards and three TDs.
"We have three talented running backs," Sanger said. "Our offensive line is very experienced and talented and opens a lot of holes for them."
Sanger has high praise for each.
"Tate is a physical fullback and has experience and toughness and Josef runs hard and has good speed," he said. "Cole rounds out our running attack. They each bring their own abilities to the table and if the defense is keying on one, we give it to one of the others."
Sanger said that while West Hancock doesn't throw the ball much, it is an option. Eagles quarterback Brayden Leerar is 7-for-10 this year for 151 yards and one TD.
"He sets our backs up for success," Sanger said.
Bishop Garrigan is coming off a 28-15 win at St. Edmond where quarterback Marcus Plathe rushed for 132 yards on 12 carries. He had two touchdowns, including a 56-yard TD run. He also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Plathe leads Bishop Garrigan's running attack with 274 yards on 47 attempts and has three TDs on the ground. The signal-caller is 22-for-45 this year for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Wadle said he respects any team that puts up between 200 and 300 yards rushing every night. He said that will be a concern Friday night for his young team, which graduated 13 seniors from last year.
"We need to play physical, toe-to-toe and tackle well," he said. "We need to slow them down."
Senior linebackers Alex Mammen and Cade Winkel lead the Golden Bears with 33.5 and 29 tackles, respectively, and Wadle said they will need to step up against West Hancock's running game.
"We'll have to do a lot of things right and not make many mistakes if we are going to win," he said. "They are a great football team and will be ready. We will need to match that. It will be a challenge."
