Game of the Week: Newman Catholic football set to clash with West Fork

Two undefeated run-heavy offenses are set to collide in Sheffield on Friday night. The Newman Catholic Knights and the West Fork Warhawks will play in the Globe Gazette’s game of the week.

West Fork

There’s been some uncertainty surrounding high school football this fall. Last week, Mason City, Osage and Charles City had to cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns. West Fork hasn’t been affected by the virus within the program, but missed its first game of the year when Belmond-Klemme was forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

After missing Week 1, the Warhawks bounced back with an 18-7 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) in Week 2. Stifling defense combined with a run-heavy offense helped propel the Warhawks to the victory.

West Fork scored six points in each of the first three quarters. Although senior Kayden Ames completed six passes and had two touchdowns, it seemed he was more effective with his legs. The quarterback rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts. Ames will be a dual-threat that the Knights will have to prepare for.

His top targets are three seniors in Ren Heimer, Kellen Cameron and Joe Ingham, who caught five of his six completions. Heimer and Cameron each had a touchdown catch.