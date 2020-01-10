Game of the week leaders

Girls
Points
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 222
Anna Deets, Mason City 220
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 203
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 178
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 165
Assists
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 69
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 50
Ali Rood, Mason City 41
Jada Williams, Mason City 40
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 39
Blocks
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 37
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 28
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 25
Kailtyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake 20
Sidney Brandau, Osage 18
Steals
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 53
Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills 46
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 42
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 39
Mackenzie Fessler, West Fork 39
Rebounds
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 117
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 111
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 110
Emily Caspers, West Fork 79
Sindey Brandau, Osage 72
Boys
Points
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 188
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills 186
Chett Helming, Lake Mills 168
Sully Fair, Riceville 147
Noah Miller, Forest City 133
Assists
Justice Jones, Rockford 57
Colby Groe, Lake Mills 54
Noah Miller, Forest City 47
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 41
Cayson Barnes, West Hancock 39
Blocks
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 36
Joe Smith, West Hancock 23
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 18
Bradley Andrews, Charles City 18
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 14
Steals
Noah Miller, Forest City 30
Cayson Barnes, West Hancock 28
Brayden Leerar, West Hancock 26
Elijah Bluhm, Osage 25
Justice Jones, Rockford 24
Rebounds
Matt Schubert, Rockford 118
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 99
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 94
Joe Smith, West Hancock 84
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 82