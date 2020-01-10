You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Game of the week leaders
0 comments

Game of the week leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls

Points

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock         222

Anna Deets, Mason City                220

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        203

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan         178

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar             165

Assists

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar              69

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock          50

Ali Rood, Mason City                     41

Jada Williams, Mason City             40

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock        39

Blocks

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        37

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock      28

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar       25

Kailtyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake     20

Sidney Brandau, Osage                 18

Steals

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan          53

Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills              46

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock          42

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar               39

Mackenzie Fessler, West Fork          39

Rebounds

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan          117

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar         111

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock        110

Emily Caspers, West Fork                 79

Sindey Brandau, Osage                    72

Boys

Points

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan   188

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills         186

Chett Helming, Lake Mills            168

Sully Fair, Riceville                      147

Noah Miller, Forest City                133

Assists

Justice Jones, Rockford               57

Colby Groe, Lake Mills                54

Noah Miller, Forest City              47

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake         41

Cayson Barnes, West Hancock    39

Blocks

Brody Koenigs, Riceville         36

Joe Smith, West Hancock       23

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 18

Bradley Andrews, Charles City   18

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan  14

Steals

Noah Miller, Forest City              30

Cayson Barnes, West Hancock   28

Brayden Leerar, West Hancock  26

Elijah Bluhm, Osage                 25

Justice Jones, Rockford             24

Rebounds

Matt Schubert, Rockford           118

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan  99

Brody Koenigs, Riceville             94

Joe Smith, West Hancock          84

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 82

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News