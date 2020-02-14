Game of the week leaders

Girls
Points
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 494
Rachel Leear, West Hancock 430
Anna Deets, Mason City 389
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 376
Sidney Brandau, Osage 370
Assists
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 135
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 99
Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan 81
Jada Williams, Mason City 79
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 73
Blocks
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 72
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 61
Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake 50
Sidney Brandau, Osage 45
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 39
Steals
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 85
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 84
Sara Faber, Clear Lake 79
Courtney Miller, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78
Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic 78
Rebounds
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 250
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 246
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 213
Emily Caspers, West Fork 182
Sidney Brandau, Osage 161
Boys
Points
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills 402
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 378
Chett Helming, Lake Mills 367
Jonah Bluhm, Osage 367
Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 351
Assists
Colby Groe, Lake Mills 109
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 108
Noah Miller, Forest City 107
Justice Jones, Rockford 104
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 96
Blocks
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 82
Matt Schubert, Rockford 74
Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake 39
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 31
Bradley Andrews, Charles City 30
Steals
Noah Miller, Forest City 64
Justice Jones, Rockford 60
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 48
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 46
Elijah Bluhm, Osage 45
Trey Norby, Rockford 45
Rebounds
Matt Schubert, Rockford 219
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 218
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 185
Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake 183
Jakob Washington, West Fork 176