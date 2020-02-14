You are the owner of this article.
Game of the week leaders
Girls

Points

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan           494

Rachel Leear, West Hancock             430

Anna Deets, Mason City                   389

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan            376

Sidney Brandau, Osage                    370

Assists

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar                  135

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock              99

Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan           81

Jada Williams, Mason City                  79

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock             73

Blocks

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan            72

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock          61

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake         50

Sidney Brandau, Osage                     45

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar           39

Steals

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan              85

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock             84

Sara Faber, Clear Lake                       79

Courtney Miller, Hampton-Dumont-CAL  78

Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic    78

Rebounds

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock          250

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan             246

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar            213

Emily Caspers, West Fork                   182

Sidney Brandau, Osage                      161

Boys

Points

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills                402

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan          378

Chett Helming, Lake Mills                   367

Jonah Bluhm, Osage                          367

Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  351

Assists

Colby Groe, Lake Mills               109

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake         108

Noah Miller, Forest City              107

Justice Jones, Rockford              104

Max Burt, Newman Catholic       96

Blocks

Brody Koenigs, Riceville             82

Matt Schubert, Rockford             74

Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake     39

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs  31

Bradley Andrews, Charles City    30

Steals

Noah Miller, Forest City                 64

Justice Jones, Rockford                 60

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake             48

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                  46

Elijah Bluhm, Osage                    45

Trey Norby, Rockford                   45

Rebounds

Matt Schubert, Rockford              219

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake           218

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan    185

Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake      183

Jakob Washington, West Fork       176

