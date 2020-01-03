Game of the week leaders

Girls
Points
Anna Deets, Mason City 187
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 163
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 157
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 154
Sara Faber, Clear Lake 129
Assists
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 52
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 38
Ali Rood, Mason City 33
Jada Williams, Mason City 32
Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan 26
Blocks
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 30
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 19
Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake 18
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 15
Emily Caspers, West Fork 14
Steals
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 45
Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills 33
Kailah Thompson, N. Catholic 33
Maddie Hubka, West Fork 33
Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan 31
Rebounds
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 90
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 83
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 76
Emily Caspers, West Fork 69
Lauren Connell, Charles City 58
Boys
Points
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 137
Matt Schubert, Rockford 117
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills 112
Sully Fair, Riceville 111
Angel Jose, Central Springs 106
Assists
Justice Jones, Rockford 40
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 36
Colby Groe, Lake Mills 36
Zachary Suby, GHV 31
Noah Miller, Forest City 28
Steals
Noah Miller, Forest City 23
Cayson Baynes, West Hancock 19
Elijah Bluhm, Osage 18
Jarett Scharper, Osage 18
Matt Schubert, Rockford 18
Justice Jones, Rockford 17
Rebounds
Matt Schubert, Rockford 88
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 81
Jakob Washington, West Fork 70
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 69
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 67