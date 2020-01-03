You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Game of the week leaders
0 comments

Game of the week leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls

Points

Anna Deets, Mason City                187

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        163

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan         157

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock         154

Sara Faber, Clear Lake                  129

Assists

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar              52

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock          38

Ali Rood, Mason City                      33

Jada Williams, Mason City              32

Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan       26

Blocks

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan          30

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock        19

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake      18

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar        15

Emily Caspers, West Fork               14

Steals

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan          45

Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills             33

Kailah Thompson, N. Catholic         33

Maddie Hubka, West Fork               33

Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan    31

Rebounds

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan          90

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar         83

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock        76

Emily Caspers, West Fork                69

Lauren Connell, Charles City            58

Boys

Points

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan        137

Matt Schubert, Rockford                  117

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills             112

Sully Fair, Riceville                          111

Angel Jose, Central Springs             106

Assists

Justice Jones, Rockford             40

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake        36

Colby Groe, Lake Mills              36

Zachary Suby, GHV                  31

Noah Miller, Forest City            28

Steals

Noah Miller, Forest City               23

Cayson Baynes, West Hancock    19

Elijah Bluhm, Osage                   18

Jarett Scharper, Osage               18

Matt Schubert, Rockford             18

Justice Jones, Rockford              17

Rebounds

Matt Schubert, Rockford             88

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan   81

Jakob Washington, West Fork      70

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs  69

Brody Koenigs, Riceville              67

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News