Game of the week leaders
Game of the week leaders

Girls

Points

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan          341

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock           322

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan           274

Anna Deets, Mason City                  268

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar               232

Assists

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar              99

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock         58

Jada Williams, Mason City              53

Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan       51

Ali Rood, Mason City                     46

Blocks

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan         52

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock       38

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake      33

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar        32

Sidney Brandau, Osage                 22

Steals

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan          65

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock         62

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar              55

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock         53

Sara Faber, Clear Lake                  51

Rebounds

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        180

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock      170

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar       150

Emily Caspers, West Fork             108

Boys

Points

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills         266

Chett Helming, Lake Mills            232

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan   229

Noah Miller, Forest City               228

Landon Dalback, GHV                 208

Sullivan Fair, Riceville                 208

Assists

Noah Miller, Forest City              77

Colby Groe, Lake Mills               75

Justice Jones, Rockford             69

Max Burt, Newman Catholic      64

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake        63

Blocks

Brody Koenigs, Riceville            45

Matt Schubert, Rockford           45

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs  29

Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake     25

Bradley Andrews, Charles City    24

Joe Smith, West Hancock           24

Steals

Noah Miller, Forest City             47

Cayson Barnes, West Hancock  38

Justice Jones, Rockford             32

Trey Norby, Rockford                32

Elijah Bluhm, Osage                 31

Rebounds

Matt Schubert, Rockford           147

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake        131

Brody Koenigs, Riceville           120

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 117

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan  116

