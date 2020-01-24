Game of the week leaders

Girls
Points
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 341
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 322
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 274
Anna Deets, Mason City 268
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 232
Assists
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 99
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 58
Jada Williams, Mason City 53
Katie Noonan, Bishop Garrigan 51
Ali Rood, Mason City 46
Blocks
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 52
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 38
Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake 33
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 32
Sidney Brandau, Osage 22
Steals
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 65
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock 62
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 55
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 53
Sara Faber, Clear Lake 51
Rebounds
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 180
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 170
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 150
Emily Caspers, West Fork 108
Boys
You have free articles remaining.
Points
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills 266
Chett Helming, Lake Mills 232
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 229
Noah Miller, Forest City 228
Landon Dalback, GHV 208
Sullivan Fair, Riceville 208
Assists
Noah Miller, Forest City 77
Colby Groe, Lake Mills 75
Justice Jones, Rockford 69
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 64
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 63
Blocks
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 45
Matt Schubert, Rockford 45
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 29
Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake 25
Bradley Andrews, Charles City 24
Joe Smith, West Hancock 24
Steals
Noah Miller, Forest City 47
Cayson Barnes, West Hancock 38
Justice Jones, Rockford 32
Trey Norby, Rockford 32
Elijah Bluhm, Osage 31
Rebounds
Matt Schubert, Rockford 147
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 131
Brody Koenigs, Riceville 120
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 117
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 116