A pair of regional stars will go up against each other on Monday, as two area girl's basketball teams with high expectations for the season will battle for Cerro Gordo bragging rights.
This coming week's Globe Gazette Game of the Week pits Mason City (4-0) against Clear Lake (2-0).
Sara Faber leads the Lions with 35 points through two games, on 50 percent shooting. She is shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc so far this season.
For the Mohawks, senior Anna Deets is shooting 50 percent, with an Iowa-best 100 total points and 15 three-pointers. Deets is also tied for the team with 25 total rebounds.
Despite losing top starters Megan Meyer, Anna Lensing, and Megan Hollander to graduation, Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen is confident that his team can make its way back to the state tournament.
A season ago, the Mohawks made it all the way to the state semifinals, where they fell to Marion, 75-54. In 2018, the team was led by Iowa-bound Meyer, who led the team with 598 points and 67 three-pointers on the year.
Now, with the Western Illinois-commit Deets taking the reins as the team's floor general, Klaahsen expects the Mohawks offense to remain largely the same, as most of the 2018 team returns for another year.
"I think maybe we move the ball a little bit quicker, and probably penetrate a bit more than we did last year," Klaahsen said. "It's still quite a few of the same kids. We lost three kids who started every game, but the other kids all played a lot."
The Lions will be heading into the new year fresh off of a 17-5 season, and are also returning all of their top five scorers. Last season, the Lions lost in the quarterfinals by just one point, falling a game short of a third-straight state tournament appearance.
Faber will again lead the team on both offense and defense, coming off of a year where she averaged 18 points and four blocks per game.
The Mohawks and Lions will play Monday night at Mason City High School. Tip-off for the girls is 6:15 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake hosts Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday before heading into its Cerro Gordo showdown with Mason City. The Mohawks are off Friday night.
