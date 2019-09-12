This week, the Globe Gazette’s game of the week again spotlights one of Iowa’s best teams.
The Clear Lake Lions (2-0), the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, will take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-1) on Friday night, a game that pits two teams with very different football philosophies against each other.
The Lions will be led by senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries, who is off to a fantastic start in 2019. DeVries has thrown eight touchdown passes through two games, for 635 yards and a 71 percent completion percentage.
On the other side of the field, the Cardinals will be led by senior Landon Dalbeck, who will be coached by returning legendary coach Darrell Schumacher. Schumacher led the Cardinals to a 2A state championship in 1991 and was inducted into the Iowa football coaches Hall of Fame back in 2000.
“He’s been around football for a long time,” Lions head coach Jared DeVries said of Schumacher. “He’s a great coach, he won a state championship. I’m sure he’s bringing that culture back to the program, and he’s got them headed in the right direction.
“A very disciplined, run-oriented football team is what I’m expecting.”
The Cardinals have been a run-focused program for awhile now. In 2018, G-H-V threw the ball just 59 times, and ran the ball 485 times, as senior Jace Pringnitz led the team with 1,321 yards.
The Cardinals have leaned pretty heavily on the run again in 2019. Junior Joe Pringnitz is the lead back and has rushed for 243 yards on 50 carries through two games this season. Senior Jared Shaw will also get some snaps, and has rushed for 156 yards on 34 carries.
For the Cardinals, they can expect a tough matchup against the Swiss army knife that is the Lions’ offense. DeVries has multiple receiving weapons to lean on, led by seniors Nick Danielson and Kody Kearns.
Through the first two weeks, Kearns has 258 receiving yards on eight receptions and four touchdowns. Danielson has 16 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions are anything but one-dimensional. Running back Jaden O’Brien-Green leads the team with 175 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
“If you are playing Clear Lake, you are going to have to pick what you want to take away,” coach DeVries said. “We have a good problem here in Clear Lake. We have a stable of wide receivers, a stable of running backs, and an offensive line that can protect and block the run.”
G-H-V comes into the game with a 1-1 record, following the Cardinals’ 27-7 win last week at Humboldt. Clear Lake is 2-0, and most recently beat Waverly-Shell Rock by a 35-6 score.
The Cardinals and Lions will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Garner.
