Game of the Week: Clear Lake and GHV set for playoff battle

When the Iowa High School Athletic Association was making plans for playoff pairings, the organization decided to factor in location so that teams didn’t have to travel long distances for early round games.

That worked out well for the matchup between Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), whose schools are 15 minutes down the road from each other.

A trip to Spirit Lake hangs in the balance when the Lions (2-5) travel to play the Cardinals (3-4) on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs in the Globe Gazette’s Game of the Week.

The Lions haven’t had the season that Clear Lake fans have come to expect from results of the past couple years, but still have a chance to be dangerous if fully healthy.

The squad has lost three games by one point, one game by two points and the final game by a touchdown during the five-game losing skid in the middle of the season. The difference between 2-5 and 7-0 is only 13 points.

Clear Lake was able to pull out a 56-40 win in the final game of the regular season against Roland-Story. In both of the two wins for the Lions, the offense has scored 50 points. Outside of those two wins, the squad has struggled to gain momentum.