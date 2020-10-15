Game of the Week: Clear Lake and GHV set for playoff battle

When the Iowa High School Athletic Association was making plans for playoff pairings, the organization decided to factor in location so that teams didn’t have to travel long distances for early round games.
That worked out well for the matchup between Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), whose schools are 15 minutes down the road from each other.
A trip to Spirit Lake hangs in the balance when the Lions (2-5) travel to play the Cardinals (3-4) on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs in the Globe Gazette’s Game of the Week.
The Lions haven’t had the season that Clear Lake fans have come to expect from results of the past couple years, but still have a chance to be dangerous if fully healthy.
The squad has lost three games by one point, one game by two points and the final game by a touchdown during the five-game losing skid in the middle of the season. The difference between 2-5 and 7-0 is only 13 points.
Clear Lake was able to pull out a 56-40 win in the final game of the regular season against Roland-Story. In both of the two wins for the Lions, the offense has scored 50 points. Outside of those two wins, the squad has struggled to gain momentum.
Some skill players – like junior dual-threat quarterback Carson Toebe – have missed time this season. When the roster is full, the team has shown flashes of brilliance. Head coach Jared DeVries hopes to see more consistency for his guys.
“You can’t hit a light switch,” DeVries said earlier this season. “You’ve got to have a mentality within yourself every snap. This is how we play football at Clear Lake and you don’t hit light switches.”
For GHV, the season started off strong with a 14-6 victory over a ranked West Hancock football team. Since then, the Cardinals have gone 2-4, with big victories over Cherokee Washington and Okoboji, and losses to ranked opponents St. Ansgar and Spirit Lake.
The run-heavy offense is led by seniors Joe Pringnitz and Isaac Knutson, who have combined for over 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
“They were both first team all-district last year and they’re really good players,” GHV head coach Darrell Schumacher said earlier this season.
In GHV’s wins this season, the big guys up front have done a nice job paving the way for the rushers to earn some yards. When the ground game isn’t working for the Cardinals, the team struggles a bit.
Expect the two teams to battle like the season is on the line, because it is. If Clear Lake can get skill position players involved early, expect the Lions to move the ball well. But if GHV is able to establish the run, the game could be tough for Clear Lake.
Football fans are in for a good one this Friday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
