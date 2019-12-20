Game of the week: A Top of Iowa Battle

Next week will be a quiet one for North Iowa sports, as players and fans take a step back from workouts and school for their holiday breaks.

Before that, though, there are several exciting match-ups taking place on Friday night. The best one is between two undefeated Top of Iowa teams, as the West Hancock girls take on Forest City in the Globe Gazette Game of the Week.

Both teams have dominated the competition for most of this season. On Tuesday, West Hancock crushed North Iowa by a score of 88-18, as the Eagles held the Bison to just seven total points in the second half.

Forest City's most recent game was also against North Iowa, a game that the Indians won, 51-18.

This year, the Eagles' average margin of victory is just over 34 points, while the Indians come in at 25.

Both teams are operating at the top of their games. Rachel Leerar is leading the Eagles with 133 points. Amanda Chizek has a team-high 65 rebounds so far.

For the Indians, Shae Dillavou leads with 13.8 points per game, shooting an impressive 58 percent from the field. Dillavou is also second on the team in rebounds, with 29.