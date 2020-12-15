From Green Devils to Panthers: Osage trio headed to UNI for athletics

A small town in North Iowa, Osage boasts a population of just over 3,500 people, multiple unique local businesses and some of the best athletes in the state of Iowa.
The Osage volleyball team won its first state championship in program history when the Green Devils swept defending state champion Mount Vernon in November. Now, three of those athletes on that team are all headed to participate in athletics at the University of Northern Iowa.
Meredith Street committed back in October to play volleyball, Paige Kisley signed her Letter of Intent in November to run on the track and field team, and Danielle Johnson just announced a couple of weeks ago her commitment to play volleyball.
It’s rare for a small school to have multiple athletes commit to play sports in college, let alone three Division I recruits that all played on the same team.
So what’s in the water at Osage?
“Being a Mitchell County native, you always see Osage boosting a lot of talent with athletes and talented people in general,” Osage volleyball head coach Bryan Tabbert said. “I think it’s just part of that culture of success at Osage that no matter what it is, whether it’s sports, music or FFA, you do your best and give what you can.”
When Street committed in October, she was the first to do so. She chose UNI over Iowa State and South Dakota State because of the coaches and the short distance it was away from her family.
Then Kisley committed in November and Johnson committed not long after.
All three claim that they didn’t make the decision to attend UNI because their friends did. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t talk about it during the recruiting process.
“We all kept each other in the loop,” Street said. “It was super cool when we were all like, ‘You know what? We all think UNI is our top pick.’ It worked out that way and it was fun to encourage them, talk about it, talk through what we liked and why we’re choosing that.”
The transition for athletes from high school to college can pose many challenges. According to berecruited.com, 33 percent of athletes quit their sport in college before their four years are up.
The three girls have grown up together and remain close to this day. The fact that each of them have someone they are already close with at the university could give them a leg up on dealing with some of those challenges.
“To see that we’re going to be able to accomplish them together, doing our own thing but being able to go talk to each other every week at UNI or just see each other,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be nice to have a friendly face that we’ve grown up with.”
Street, Kisley and Johnson aren't the only athletes from Osage that are planning on participating in sports at the collegiate level.
Among others, Spencer Mooberry committed over the summer to wrestle at North Dakota State University, and other members of the state championship volleyball team are looking into college athletics.
“We all want to win and want to work hard to win,” Street said. “We all know what it takes to get to that next level and want to push ourselves. We all want to accomplish the same types of goals. We really could push each other and keep each other accountable for what we want to reach.”
The goal to accomplish the state championship was met with relative ease, and the girls accomplished many things along the way. All three of the girls were named to the Top of Iowa East All-Conference team, while Kisley and Johnson were named to the All-Tournament team at the state championship.
Tabbert gets a little emotional when talking about what the girls meant to his team and the impact they left on his program.
“I think it speaks to their work ethic. Incredibly talented girls, but also very hard-working girls,” Tabbert said. “They put in the time and the effort. They set those goals for themselves a long time ago to win a state championship, and beyond that to go to college and to play high level athletics.”
For Johnson and Street, their journey will continue on the same team. For Kisley, her journey will be different, but very similar.
Good luck trying to separate the trio.
“I think we’ll be in each other’s lives like our whole life,” Kisley said. “Just making history together for our schools is really cool.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
