From Green Devils to Panthers: Osage trio headed to UNI for athletics

Then Kisley committed in November and Johnson committed not long after.

All three claim that they didn’t make the decision to attend UNI because their friends did. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t talk about it during the recruiting process.

“We all kept each other in the loop,” Street said. “It was super cool when we were all like, ‘You know what? We all think UNI is our top pick.’ It worked out that way and it was fun to encourage them, talk about it, talk through what we liked and why we’re choosing that.”

The transition for athletes from high school to college can pose many challenges. According to berecruited.com, 33 percent of athletes quit their sport in college before their four years are up.

The three girls have grown up together and remain close to this day. The fact that each of them have someone they are already close with at the university could give them a leg up on dealing with some of those challenges.

“To see that we’re going to be able to accomplish them together, doing our own thing but being able to go talk to each other every week at UNI or just see each other,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be nice to have a friendly face that we’ve grown up with.”