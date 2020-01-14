Friday's Clear Lake basketball games rescheduled

×
In advance of the winter storm coming later this week, the Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL basketball games scheduled for Friday night have been rescheduled.
The girls game will be played on Thursday at 7:30 p.m, while the boys game has been moved to Monday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Shane Lantz
Sports Reporter
