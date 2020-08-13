Fourteen area players selected to IGCA All-State softball teams

After the success of many area softball teams this season, it’s no surprise that plenty of players were selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State teams.
Fourteen different area players were selected to be on one of these teams. Players from Newman Catholic, Central Springs and Charles City were three area teams that qualified for state and had multiple players selected.
Below is a list of the players honored from the North Iowa area. Full teams can be found online at iagca.org.
Class 1A first team
Senior Lily Castle, Newman Catholic
The Top of Iowa East Division Player of the Year was one of the three senior standouts who led Newman Catholic this season. She finished with a .439 batting average, with eight doubles, two triples and a home run. The left-handed shortstop also had 12 RBIs and led her team with 19 stolen bases. She rarely missed in the field and had a staggering .980 fielding percentage.
Senior Hailey Worman, Newman Catholic
Worman was another standout in the trio of senior players for Newman Catholic. The catcher was a wall behind the plate and maybe even better offensively. Worman held a .522 batting average and had seven doubles and a home run. She also had 26 RBIs and led the team with 36 total hits.
Senior Paige Leininger, Newman Catholic
An ace in the circle, Leininger was the last Knight to be included on the first team. She finished with a .449 batting average and was fourth in all classes with 40 RBIs. She also had 11 doubles and two triples. In the circle, she dominated and ended the season with a 17-4 record, recording 63 strikeouts.
Class 1A second team
Junior Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
A standout in basketball as well, Anderson was a solid player for the Saints this summer. The junior held a .435 batting average and brought in 13 runs. She led her team with 22 hits, hitting two doubles and two triples. In the field, she rarely missed and finished with a .960 fielding percentage.
Class 1A third team
Junior Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett
Senne led the Vikings at the plate and in the circle all season long. The talented junior finished with a .300 batting average and had 12 hits and 10 RBIs. She started 10 games pitching and finished with 100 strikeouts in 69.2 innings pitched.
Freshman Madison Mauer, Riceville
Mauer was a young standout on a solid Riceville squad that finished with a 5-3 record in the Iowa Star North division. She ended the season with a .448 batting average, good for six doubles and 10 RBIs. The speedster also led the Wildcats with 16 stolen bases and a .958 fielding percentage.
Senior Kayla Carroll, Rockford
Although Rockford softball didn’t have the season it had hoped for, senior Kayla Carroll was a major bright spot for the Warriors. She led her squad with a .408 batting average and 11 RBIs. She had 20 hits – five of them doubles and one home run. Carroll also led the Warriors with nine stolen bases. In the field, she didn’t miss much and posted a .972 fielding percentage.
Class 2A first team
Sophomore Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs
The Central Springs softball team was led by many talented underclassmen this summer. One of them was Kelley, a sophomore bomber who finished with a .552 batting average. She had five doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs. Kelley’s eight HRs were good enough for second in Class 2A.
Sophomore Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs
A talented player in the circle and at the plate, Fessler was another underclassman that led the Panthers. She led her squad with 35 hits, 28 RBIs and ten doubles. She also had five home runs and posted a .479 batting average. In the circle, she did well as a lefty closer. She had 39 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.
Class 2A third team
Freshman Leah Grimm, Osage
The freshman standout held a lot of power when she picked up the bat. She finished with a .378 batting average and had four doubles, two triples and six home runs. Grimm also led her team with 16 RBIs. She also played well in the hot corner at third base, recording a .886 fielding percentage.
Class 3A second team
Senior Sara Faber, Clear Lake
A standout in both basketball and softball, Faber led the Lions all season this summer. She finished with a .455 batting average. Faber had 25 hits, 14 doubles, six doubles and one home run. Faber was a solid fielder for Clear Lake, posting a .935 fielding percentage.
Class 4A first team
Senior Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City
One of the best players in the history of Charles City softball, Fiser led the Comets all summer. She finished the season with a .464 batting average. She had a double, two triples and a home run. A three-time first team All-State selection, Fiser leaves the program with the most stolen bases, most hits and highest career batting average.
Class 4A third team
Sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft, Charles City
Only a sophomore, Hoeft was a power hitter on a talented offensive Charles City team. She finished with three doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs. She also held a solid .370 batting average.
Senior Sami Miller, Mason City
Miller was one of the two seniors on a Mason City squad that finished one game away from the state tournament. The talented shortstop ended her final season with a .400 batting average. She also had seven doubles, one triple and a home run. Miller is committed to play softball at Des Moines Area Community College.
