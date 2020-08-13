Fourteen area players selected to IGCA All-State softball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the success of many area softball teams this season, it’s no surprise that plenty of players were selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State teams.

Fourteen different area players were selected to be on one of these teams. Players from Newman Catholic, Central Springs and Charles City were three area teams that qualified for state and had multiple players selected.

Below is a list of the players honored from the North Iowa area. Full teams can be found online at iagca.org.

Class 1A first team

Senior Lily Castle, Newman Catholic

The Top of Iowa East Division Player of the Year was one of the three senior standouts who led Newman Catholic this season. She finished with a .439 batting average, with eight doubles, two triples and a home run. The left-handed shortstop also had 12 RBIs and led her team with 19 stolen bases. She rarely missed in the field and had a staggering .980 fielding percentage.

Senior Hailey Worman, Newman Catholic