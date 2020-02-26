You are the owner of this article.
Four new area girls basketball teams clinch spot at state tournament
GBball Osage vs. Emmetsburg 2

The Osage bench erupts after the Green Devils score against Emmetsburg Wednesday during the Class 2A Region 2 championship game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Wednesday night was very productive for four North Iowa girls basketball teams as they clinched spots at next week's Iowa state basketball tournament in Des Moines.

In Class 1A, both Bishop Garrigan and St. Ansgar came out victorious. The Golden Bears clinched their spot with a 63-46 win over East Buchanan in the regional finals.

For St. Ansgar, the 60-51 win over Central Elkader gave the Saints their first state tournament berth since 2001. 

In Class 2A, Osage and West Hancock both secured their spots in Des Moines. After three straight seasons of losing in the regional finals, the Green Devils finally pushed their way through, thanks to a 67-60 win over Emmetsburg.

West Hancock walloped Panorama, 67-28, as the Eagles made another step in their attempt to avenge last season's loss in the state title game. 

With Clear Lake having already secured a spot in the Class 3A state tournament, five area teams will make the trip. State pairings were released on Wednesday night. 

Class 1A

No. 5 seed St. Ansgar (21-2) will play No. 4 seed Montezuma (23-1) at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

No. 3 seed Bishop Garrigan (23-1) will play No. 6 seed Martensdale-St. Mary's (18-8) at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. 

Class 2A

No. 4 seed Osage (22-2) will play No. 5 seed West Branch (21-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. 

No. 2 seed West Hancock (24-1) will play No. 7 seed Logan-Magnolia (21-3) on Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

Class 3A

No. 2 seed Clear Lake (22-2) will play No. 7 seed Davenport Assumption (16-7) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

